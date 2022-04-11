Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live Score and Update: Gujarat Titans look to make it 4 wins in a row
Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live Score and Update: Gujarat Titans look to make it 4 wins in a row

Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live Score and Update: Gujarat Titans look to make it 4 wins in a row

18:42 (IST)

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score

Gujarat Titans started off their IPL campaign with a five-wicket win over fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants. Shami set the stage on fire as he picked up three wickets to restrict LSG to 158. While their top order misfired, the middle and lower middle order delivered to take them past the finish line. Hardik Pandya - 22 off 28 balls, David Miller 30 off 21 balls, Rahul Tewatia 40 off 24 ball and Abhinav Manohar - 15 off 7 balls.

18:37 (IST)

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score

In SRH's last match against CSK, their bowlers put in another improved performance as they restricted Chennai to 154/7. Chasing the target, their openers finally clicked as Abhishek Sharma took centrestage along with Willianson to put on an 89-run opening stand. Sharma hit 75 off 50 balls while Tripathi played a good cameo of 39 off 15 balls as SRH romped home with 2.2 overs and 8 wickets to spare. They would look to carry forward that confidence and momentum into the match against the Gujarat Titans.

18:31 (IST)

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score

In their second match, against Lucknow Super Giants, SRH bowlers put in an improved performance to restricted them to 169/7. Washington Sundar and T Natarajan took two wickets each and bowled impressive spells. In reply, the SRH openers got out cheaply. Rahul Tripathi and Markram steadied the ship but they lost Markram in the 11th over and two overs later Tripathi as well. Pooran and Sundar rebuilt again but they couldn't take them past the finish line as they fell 13 runs short.

18:24 (IST)

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score

In their match against Rajasthan Royals, SRH bowlers ended up conceding 210. Apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, every bowler went for over 8 runs an over. Chasing the target, their top  and middle order faltered as hey were reduced to 37/5. It was a daunting task from then on. Aiden Markram (57 off 41 balls) and Washington Sundar (40 off 14 balls) showed some fight but that wasn't enough as they lost by 61 runs.

18:22 (IST)

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad had struggled in their first two matches and lost against Rajasthan Royals in their opening match by a heavy margin of 61 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune. They put in an improved performance against debutants Lucknow Super Giants but fell short by 12 runs.

18:10 (IST)

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad face an uphill task against Gujarat Titans. The Titans are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and they are playing some really good cricket. Sunrisers will be looking to gain some consistency after getting off the mark in the points table following two losses and a win against Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

17:56 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 21st match of IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Highlights

title-img

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live cricket score, 21st IPL Match Live Coverage: Sunrisers Hyderabad face an uphill task against Gujarat Titans. The Titans are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and they are playing some really good cricket. Sunrisers will be looking to gain some consistency after getting off the mark in the points table following two losses and a win against Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will feel a lot more confident heading into their next fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT) after finally collecting their first points of the season with a comfortable victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

SRH outplayed defending champions CSK by eight wickets in the afternoon fixture of the Saturday double-header, restricting them to 154/7 after opting to field before Abhishek Sharma starred with a 50-ball 75 to help the 2016 champions chase down the target with more than two overs to spare.

They are, however, up against a side that are off to a dream start in their debut IPL season. Gujarat, led by former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, have won all three matches that they’ve played in the season so far though a couple of those games did go down the wire.

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia starred in their most recent victory, smashing two consecutive sixes when 12 were needed off two to pull off another heist in the league.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got their first win of the season on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad collected their first win against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday after losing their first two games of the season. Sportzpics

Here’s everything you need to know about the 21st match of IPL 2022:

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match be played?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 11 April.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match be held?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match start?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 11, 2022 18:37:22 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score and Update: Cummins blitz powers KKR to five-wicket win
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score and Update: Cummins blitz powers KKR to five-wicket win

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live cricket score , 14th IPL Match Live Coverage: IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Live score: WOW! WHAT AN INNINGS FROM CUMMINS. He came in at 101/5 in the 14th over, smashed 15-ball 56 on a tricky pitch and won the match for KKR with four overs to spare.

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG, Full cricket score: Holder, Avesh star as Lucknow Super Giants win by 12 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG, Full cricket score: Holder, Avesh star as Lucknow Super Giants win by 12 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG Live cricket score , 12th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). SRH will be hoping for a quick turnaround after their opening game loss to RR. Stay tuned for more updates.

Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB highlights: RCB win by 4 wickets
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB highlights: RCB win by 4 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live cricket score, 13th IPL Match Live Coverage: SIX! Smashed! RCB win by 4 wickets! Harshal hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a SIX to hit the winning runs.