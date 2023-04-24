Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel was at his best with the ball against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Uppal on Monday.

Following a run-a-ball 34 after DC opted to bat against SRH, Axar registered figures of 2/21 from four overs,

Axar had removed Mayank Agarwal for 49 in the 12th over, before cleaning up SRH skipper Aiden Markram in the first ball of the 15th over.

Both wickets came in a timely manner. While Agarwal was looking set for a half-century in a bid to keep SRH’s hopes alive, Hyderabad needed Markram to get going in their bid to chase down a target of 145, but the SRH captain’s dismissal proved to be a costly one. For Axar, it was about striking at the right time for DC.

Twitterati were impressed by Axar Patel’s figures. Here are a few reactions:

Fantastic all-around performance by Axar Patel. 34 runs with bat & 2 for 21 from 4 overs – he has been the backbone of Delhi in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/TdPQvNg4Gk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2023

Axar Patel in IPL 2023: •Batting – 182 runs, 30.3 ave, 135.8 SR.

•Bowling – 6 wickets, 25.8 ave, 7.05 economy. Incredible, Axar Patel. pic.twitter.com/wrbfzocDNL — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 24, 2023

What a spell that from Axar Patel … On top his game for a while and getting even better doing the heavy lifting at DC. Unlike the last-over spill against KKR, a win here could really be morale booster .. #SRHvDC — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 24, 2023