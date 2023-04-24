Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • SRH vs DC: 'Top notch spell', Axar Patel earns plaudits for match-winning figures of 2/21

Cricket

SRH vs DC: 'Top notch spell', Axar Patel earns plaudits for match-winning figures of 2/21

Axar Patel finished his four overs with figures of 2/21 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

SRH vs DC: 'Top notch spell', Axar Patel earns plaudits for match-winning figures of 2/21

DC's Axar Patel registered figures of 2/21 against SRH. Sportzpics

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel was at his best with the ball against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Uppal on Monday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Following a run-a-ball 34 after DC opted to bat against SRH, Axar registered figures of 2/21 from four overs,
Axar had removed Mayank Agarwal for 49 in the 12th over, before cleaning up SRH skipper Aiden Markram in the first ball of the 15th over.

Both wickets came in a timely manner. While Agarwal was looking set for a half-century in a bid to keep SRH’s hopes alive, Hyderabad needed Markram to get going in their bid to chase down a target of 145, but the SRH captain’s dismissal proved to be a costly one. For Axar, it was about striking at the right time for DC.

Twitterati were impressed by Axar Patel’s figures. Here are a few reactions:

Updated Date: April 24, 2023 23:25:40 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals summon 'unsold duo' Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyam Garg for trials
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals summon 'unsold duo' Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyam Garg for trials

Such has been the form of Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull and Lalit Yadav that the DC management has been forced to even look at players who are considered to be white-ball specialists.

IPL 2023: Will Ricky Ponting continue as Delhi Capitals head coach after current season?
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Will Ricky Ponting continue as Delhi Capitals head coach after current season?

Under Ponting, Delhi finished eighth in 2018, reached the playoffs in the 2019 edition, were the runners-up in 2020, again made playoffs in 2021, and settled for the fifth spot last year.

'A player like Prithvi Shaw does not just fall out of a tree': Assistant coach Watson defends DC opener
First Cricket News

'A player like Prithvi Shaw does not just fall out of a tree': Assistant coach Watson defends DC opener

Prithvi Shaw was run out for a duck on the second ball he faced against RCB on Saturday.