IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs DC Match: Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner set up Hyderabad nicely with fiery knocks

SIX! Full toss at this stage from Deshpande and it gets the treatment it deserves. Pandey hammers it over deep mid wicket.
SIX! Full toss at this stage from Deshpande and it gets the treatment it deserves. Pandey hammers it over deep mid wicket.
FOUR! Now Pandey pulls it towards deep mid wicket for a boundary.
DC's economy rate of 9.12 in death overs (16-20) this IPL - the best among all the teams. Can they pull back in the last five overs today?
FOUR! Pandey hammers it past the bowler for a boundary. Stand and deliver!
After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 181/2 ( Manish Pandey 17 , Kane Williamson 2)
Axar Patel into his final over. Luck hasn’t gone DC’s way really, as we could see on the third delivery, where Axar beat Pandey but the latter still scampered for a single, a leg bye though. Six runs off the over. Patel gave 36 runs from his quota of four over, much lesser than some of his teammates, but failed to pick up a wicket.
After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 175/2 ( Manish Pandey 15 , Kane Williamson 0)
Nortje into his third over. Overpitches off the second and Saha goes over the infield on the off side for a boundary. The South African comes back beautifully, removes Saha, who holes out to Iyer at mid-on. Two new batsmen at the crease – exactly what DC would have liked. Williamson joins Pandey at the crease. Manish powers the final ball down the ground for a boundary. 10 runs and a wicket in that over.
FOUR! Stand and deliver! Manish Pandey just smacks it over the bowler’s head for a boundary.
OUT! Saha departs after scoring 87 off just 45 balls. He holes out to DC skipper Iyer at mid-on. Nortje with the breakthrough. W Saha c Shreyas Iyer b Nortje 87(45)
FOUR! Saha is finding the gaps to perfection. Just clears his leg and goes over the infield on the off side.
After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 165/1 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 83 , Manish Pandey 10)
Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack. The genuine pacers have failed. Let’s see what Stoinis can conjure up with his medium-pace. Saha shows his class with a late cut off the last ball that raced away for four. Nine runs off the over.
50 up for Saha and he gets there with a four. His second fast fifty in the IPL. He has played second fiddle to Warner and now is his time.
OUT! A breakthrough for DC at last and Ashwin has come to their rescue. Tossed the ball up to Warner, the batsman mistimed it and the ball went straight to Axar in the inner ring. Warner c Axar b Ashwin 66(34)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL!
It's match 47 of the Indian Premier League tonight, and it will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad face off against the Delhi Capitals. SRH and DC have both been pretty poor in recent game, and both teams will be looking to bounce back from defeats, SRH more so than DC. DC currently find themselves in a pretty comfortable position in second place, thanks to good early results, but their last two matches have ended in defeats. SRH, on the other hand, are second-bottom, and a loss tonight would effectively rule them out of contention for the play-offs. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from this enticing encounter!
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals latest updates:
Axar Patel into his final over. Luck hasn’t gone DC’s way really, as we could see on the third delivery, where Axar beat Pandey but the latter still scampered for a single, a leg bye though. Six runs off the over. Patel gave 36 runs from his quota of four over, much lesser than some of his teammates, but failed to pick up a wicket.
Preview: It's the business end of the IPL 2020 so teams who are in contention for the playoffs will be fighting hard for the positive results. On Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals in Match 47 of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium.
Both teams have played 11 matches each with Shreyas Iyer's Delhi occupying the second spot (14 points) and David Warner's SRH are second from the bottom (eight points). For Delhi, it's about beating their opponents and securing a top four spot while SRH will look to keep their hopes alive with a victory.
After a brilliant run, Delhi have lost the plot in their previous two matches, suffering defeats against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, the Delhi batsman have not really performed in the last few matches so the spotlight will be on them. The bowlers, Delhi's potent weapon, will be hoping for a good day after they conceded 194 runs in their last game against Kolkata.
SRH suffered a demoralising defeat against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. They couldn't chase down 127, losing the match by 12 runs. Their batsmen have been inconsistent this season and they will feel the pressure to ensure SRH stay in the hunt with a win.
All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com
Full Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav
Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to read all IPL team previews
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Pattinson into the 19th over. DONE AND DUSTED! Stokes with the winning boundary. Solid partnership between Stokes and Samson and that has taken them past the finish line with 10 balls to spare. Even a target a 196 wasn’t big enough for RR. RR have beaten MI by 8 wickets.
Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 70 as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets
KXIP win by 12 runs! SRH have been bowled out. Khaleel run out trying to take a single. Three wickets in the last over and Punjab have done the impossible.