Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
SRH vs DC, Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 20: Sunrisers Hyderabad face tough test against Delhi Capitals

SRH vs DC, Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 20: Sunrisers Hyderabad face tough test against Delhi Capitals

18:52 (IST)

RCB staring at big defeat

Looks like RCB's winning streak will come to an end today. Chasing 192, the team is struggling at 95-8. Ravindra Jadeja has been a standout performer in the match. Catch the final few moments from the match on our LIVE blog here.

18:30 (IST)

Mohammad Kaif:

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels how his team plays star Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan on a slow Chepauk surface will hold the key in their IPL match against SRH on Sunday.

Click here to read the report

18:16 (IST)

Head-to-head record

SRH have an edge over Delhi when comes to head-to-head matches. Both teams faced each other 18 times in the league and Hyderabad won 11 times compared to Delhi's seven.  

18:07 (IST)

Preview

The much-criticised Chepauk track will host its 10th and final IPL game of the season in which both Pant and his opposite number David Warner would pray for a decent surface for their flamboyant batters.

With only a couple of first innings total in excess of 170 across nine games, the slow and gripping surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tests the skills of the batsmen in a different manner.

Click here to read the full article

17:20 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE converge of Match 20 of IPL 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. 

Both teams are coming into the match after a good victories. SRH skipper David Warner will be feeling slightly more pressure considering they had a bad start to their campaign, losing their first three matches. But the victory against Punjab Kings was a much-needed boost and they will seek to maintain the momentum.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi won their first match in Chennai and will once again hope their bowlers deliver on a sluggish pitch. 

Stay tuned as we will bring you all the updates from the match.   

Highlights

title-img

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): The second match of Sunday's double header will see David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Preview: SRH suffered three consecutive defeats before breaking their streak with a comfortable victory over Punjab Kings. In the four matches they played so far, Delhi have lost only once. In their previous game, impressive Delhi defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

This will be the last IPL match of the season in Chennai and the focus will again be on the nature of the track. The Chepauk wickets have lived up to their reputation of being sluggish and the chasing teams have an advantage. In the three previous matches, teams batting first failed to put on a 140 plus scores.

Warner's team has a few injury concerns in their camp. Pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's thigh might rule him out for the game against Delhi. Warner and the team management will hope that they can buld on their winning momentum and overcome a tough side.

For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan is showing great form. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra came into the side in their last game against Mumbai and picked four wickets for just 24 runs. Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting will once again bank on Mishra to deliver crucial blows on a slow and turning wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin will also hope to improve him form in helpful conditions.

"My style is to bowl the bowl in the air and get it to dip. I've been doing that for 14 years and I don't want to change much. I always go for the wickets," Mishra said after his player of the match performance against Mumbai.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Updated Date: April 25, 2021 17:59:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021, Match 17, Full Cricket Score: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle star as Punjab beat Mumbai
First Cricket News

Highlights, PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021, Match 17, Full Cricket Score: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle star as Punjab beat Mumbai

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Gayle and Rahul finish the job in this over with a flurry of boundaries, with Boult conceding two sixes, a four and a single in four deliveries as Punjab Kings coast to a nine-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare — a victory that will give their net run-rate a massive boost and should help them climb a couple of places up the points table.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
First Cricket News

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Here's all you need to know about television and online coverage of the fourth match of IPL 2021 between PBKS and RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Highlights, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 3, Full cricket score: Rana, bowlers star as Knight Riders beat Sunrisers by 10 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 3, Full cricket score: Rana, bowlers star as Knight Riders beat Sunrisers by 10 runs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Right, 21 off six. The game is in KKR’s pocket unless Russell bowls a horrible over here. And he keeps it tight, barring the final delivery which sailed over mid-wicket for a maximum. Nevertheless, KKR have the last laugh. They beat SRH by 10 runs.