SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the 20th Match of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After three losses in their first three matches, SRH finally got off the mark in the points table with a win against Punjab Kings in their last match. Their bowlers came to the party yet again as they bundled out an ominous PBKS batting line-up for just 120. It was a collective performance as all the bowlers apart from Vijay Shankar picked up at least a wicket.

Rashid Khan has been brilliant so far with an average of 16.20 and a staggering economy rate of 5.06. He will again be the biggest threat to Delhi Capitals on a sluggish Chennai track. At times he's proved to be unplayable and poses a big challenge to a formidable DC batting line-up. While spinners yet again will be in focus in the match, the SRH pacers too impressed in their last match. Khaleel Ahmed picked up three wickets while Bhuvneshwar picked one. They were clever with cutters and slower ones which the batsmen found difficult to connect.

The opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will again form the fulcrum of the batting line-up. Both have been in good form and would look to continue that momentum. The most impressive part of SRH's win over PBKS was their batting approach. Their shot selection and batting strategy had let them down in the earlier matches, however, in the last match, they didn't rush, played sensible cricket, milked singles and twos and finished the match without a stutter.

They wouldn't look to change the winning combination.

After starting the tournament with a win against CSK in the opener, DC suffered a jolt with a loss against Rajasthan Royals. They, however, got back on track to win their next two and have six points from four matches. They would look to continue their winning ways.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra announced his arrival in style with four wickets as he scythed through MI's top and middle order. DC managed to restrict MI to 137 and chased it down in the last over. Mishra along with R Ashwin will be key on the Chennai wicket. It's a formidable pair that can create significant damage.

In the batting department, Shikhar Dhawan has been going all guns blazing. Once he finds his rhythm, it's very difficult to stop him. His 45 against MI on a difficult track was extremely crucial. They, however, need Prithvi Shaw to get back among runs after a solid start where he scored 72 against CSK. Since then his score read 2, 32, 7.

DC too might not go in with the same team.

SRH have had an upper hand over DC. They have won 11 out of the 18 matches and lost 7 with a win percentage of 61.11. DC would be looking to take a step towards narrowing that gap.

We might get another tight low scoring match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Here's all you need to know about the 20th match of the IPL between SRH and DC:

When will the 20th match of the IPL between SRH and DC take place?

The 20th match of the IPL between SRH and DC will take place on 25 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.