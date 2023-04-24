Sunriser Hyderabad will look to break their two-match losing streak when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Meanwhile, DC will look to win their second game of this season. After losing five games on a trot, DC ended their losing streak against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match.

SRH who have won two matches so far in six lost to Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in their last two games.

Ahead of the SRH vs DC clash in IPL 2023, we take a look at the head-to-head stats, weather report for Hyderabad and the live streaming details.

SRH vs DC: Head-to-head

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the race marginally having won 11 out of 21 games while Delhi Capitals have clinched the remaining 10 matches.

SRH vs DC: Hyderabad weather report

The weather will be partly cloudy in Hyderabad but the chances of rain are very low. Humidity will be close to 48% and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 34 degrees Celsius.

SRH vs DC live streaming details:

When is the SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match will be played on 24 April 2023.

Where will the SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match be played?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match start?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match will start at 7.30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where can we live stream SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Where will the SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match be shown on TV?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match will be shown live on Star Sports network channels.

