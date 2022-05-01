SRH vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Chennai Super Kings have struggled throughout this edition of the Indian Premier League. The side will be looking to put behind their recent losses and get back on the winning track when they clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to cement their place in the top four, Chennai will hope to restart their campaign with a victory. The franchise has only managed to bag 2 wins in 8 games till now.

Their previous face-off in this tournament was an easy win for the Kane Williamson-led side. They successfully chased down 155 runs, losing only two wickets.

CSK will definitely eye to bounce back harder this time. Their bowling unit needs to be composed more and the opening batters will have to take more responsibilities at the initial stage. The bowling department of the yellow army has not been performing up to the mark since the start. Despite being economical, Mitchell Santner only got to bowl two overs in the last game. Davon Conway or Moeen Ali can get a chance to feature in the starting 11.

Sri Lankan prodigy Matheesha Pathirana, also known as 'Baby Malinga', can be brought to replace Dwaine Pretorius. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube need to take up more responsibility. It can be a positive sign that Ambati Rayudu is back in form. In the last game against Punjab Kings, he led the middle order, registering the top score for the team with an explosive 39-ball 78.

As for Sunrisers Hyderabad, their bowling unit was a rare failure in their last outing. They failed to defend 196 runs as no bowler except Umran Malik managed to make an impact. The 22-year-old scalped five wickets in 4 overs.

Marco Jansen is a definite concern for Kane Williamson. Jansen turned out to be the costliest among the bowlers and got smashed with four maximums in the last over. However, the batters like Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram are looking in form.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing 11:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen/Sean Abbott, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner/Devon Conway/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius/Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

