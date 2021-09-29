SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 league table with just two wins from 10 matches. But their last win also came in their last match as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

The defeat caused a serious dent to RR's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs and while SRH are virtually out of the Play-off race their return to form means their opponents need to be wary of the damage Kane Williamson's side can do to their chances.

They face Chennai Super Kings on Thursday at Sharjah. The MS Dhoni-led side have 16 points from 10 matches and are almost guaranteed a playoffs spot but a defeat against SRH could spoil their plans of finishing on the top of the league table.

CSK come into the match after securing a last-ball win against Kolkata Knight Riders. In fact, the team from Chennai are on a three-game winning streak and will enter the match as the favourites. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have been scoring consistent runs for the franchise, but they will love to see Suresh Raina and Dhoni return to form with the bat.

Dwayne Bravo was rested during the last match and his replacement Sam Curran proved to be extremely expensive with the ball. So, we could see Bravo returning to the team and that should strengthen the lower-order that also boasts the like of Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur. Apart from Curran's expensive spell against KKR, there doesn't seem to be any other major worry for CSK in the bowling department.

SRH dropped David Warner in their last match against RR as debutant Jason Roy struck a timely half-century to help Hyderabad break the losing streak. Siddharth Kaul took two wickets on his return and Abhishek Sharma scored 21 valuable runs from lower-order in Hyderabad's win.

The Orange Army are expected to stick with the same team as Warner's time at the franchise seems to have come to an end.

Here's all you need to know about the 44th match of IPL 2021 between SRH and CSK.

When will the 44th match of the IPL 2021 between SRH vs CSK take place?

The match between SRH and CSK will take place on 30 September 2021.

What is the venue for the SRH vs CSK match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the SRH vs CSK match start?

The SRH and CSK match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs CSK match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

