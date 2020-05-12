Former India cricketer S Sreesanth has been out of the game for quite some time due to the ban imposed on him over the IPL spot-fixing case. The fast bowler has been quite active on social media and giving interviews lately, talking about his cricketing journey.

In an interview to India Today, Sreesanth credited former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar for his improved bowling skills.

He described how Ganguly and Tendulkar helped him deliver one of the best performances of his career during India’s 2006 tour of South Africa. Sreesanth bagged 29 wickets in three Tests and even took a five-wicket haul in the first match at Johannesburg, in which India registered its maiden Test win in South Africa.

The 37-year-old cricketer disclosed how Ganguly would take him out early to the nets to help him practice bowling against left-handers. Sreesanth said that he was not too good against left-handers and bowling long spells to Ganguly helped him work on his weaknesses.

Talking about Tendulkar, Sreesanth said after every wicket he would go to the master blaster as he was offering him suggestions from mid-off or mid-on on where to bowl. He said Tendulkar’s advice helped him perform well against Graeme Smith and Ashwell Prince.

In the second Test on the South Africa tour, Sreesanth had a four-wicket-haul in both the innings. But, India lost to the hosts by 174 runs.

Sreesanth had recently claimed that after the spot-fixing allegations many of his friends from the sport started maintaining distance from him. Only a few players like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman stayed in touch.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.