First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sreesanth reveals how Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly helped him work on his weakness

In an interview to India Today, Sreesanth credited former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar for his improved bowling skills

Press Trust of India, May 12, 2020 14:29:15 IST

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth has been out of the game for quite some time due to the ban imposed on him over the IPL spot-fixing case. The fast bowler has been quite active on social media and giving interviews lately, talking about his cricketing journey.

Sreesanth reveals how Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly helped him work on his weakness

File image of S Sreesanth. Reuters

In an interview to India Today, Sreesanth credited former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar for his improved bowling skills.

He described how Ganguly and Tendulkar helped him deliver one of the best performances of his career during India’s 2006 tour of South Africa. Sreesanth bagged 29 wickets in three Tests and even took a five-wicket haul in the first match at Johannesburg, in which India registered its maiden Test win in South Africa.

The 37-year-old cricketer disclosed how Ganguly would take him out early to the nets to help him practice bowling against left-handers. Sreesanth said that he was not too good against left-handers and bowling long spells to Ganguly helped him work on his weaknesses.

Talking about Tendulkar, Sreesanth said after every wicket he would go to the master blaster as he was offering him suggestions from mid-off or mid-on on where to bowl. He said Tendulkar’s advice helped him perform well against Graeme Smith and Ashwell Prince.

In the second Test on the South Africa tour, Sreesanth had a four-wicket-haul in both the innings. But, India lost to the hosts by 174 runs.

Sreesanth had recently claimed that after the spot-fixing allegations many of his friends from the sport started maintaining distance from him. Only a few players like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman stayed in touch.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 14:29:15 IST

Tags : Ashwell Prince, Cricket, Graeme Smith, India, IPL, IPL Spot-Fixing, S Sreesanth, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, South Africa, SportsTracker, Sreesanth, Sreesanth Age, Sreesanth Comeback, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all