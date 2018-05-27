After the pitch-controversy surrounding Sri Lanka's Galle stadium, news reports about a spot-fixing incident in an India-Australia Test match, played in Ranchi in 2017, have surfaced. The Al Jazeera documentary that cracked the Sri Lanka pitch-fixing fiasco, has revealed more corruption stories, as per a report published in ESPNcricinfo.

The documentary claims that some of the Australian batsmen intentionally scored runs at a certain rate as per the demand of the fixers.

In the documentary, a fixer named Aneel Munawar, who supposed to be working for D Company, has named two Australian cricketers who were involved in fixing the match.

Here is the documentary released by Al Jazeera:

CA chief executive James Sutherland, taking a stance over this development, released a statement.

"Together with the ICC, we are aware of the investigation by Al Jazeera into alleged corruption in cricket. Although not having been provided an opportunity to view the documentary or any raw footage, our long-standing position on these matters is that credible claims will be treated very seriously and fully investigated.

"Cricket Australia will continue to fully co-operate with the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in its review of the matter. Neither the ICC or Cricket Australia is aware of any credible evidence linking Australian players to corruption in the game. Cricket Australia and the ICC take a zero-tolerance approach against anyone trying to compromise the integrity of the game.

"We urge Al Jazeera to provide all un-edited materials and any other evidence to the ICC investigation team, so, if appropriate, a full and thorough investigation can be conducted," he concluded.