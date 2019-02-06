First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA | 2nd T20I Feb 03, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2019
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Australia women's team bowled out for 10 in National Indigenous Cricket Championship game

It took six extras for South Australia to reach double figures at the National Indigenous Cricket Championship in Alice Springs.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 06, 2019 13:51:31 IST

Sydney: It's not a good look when the extras are the top score, but that's what happened to an Australian women's side who were all out for 10 on Wednesday.

It took six extras for South Australia to reach double figures at the National Indigenous Cricket Championship in Alice Springs.

Opener Febi Mansell scored the only runs off the bat with four followed by 10 ducks against New South Wales.

Roxsanne Van-Veen returned the unbelievable figures of five wickets for one run off two overs. Naomi Woods took two wickets with the only two balls she bowled.

The innings was over in just 62 deliveries and NSW only needed 15 balls to knock off their target in the scheduled Twenty20 match.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 13:52:52 IST

Tags : Cricket, Febi Mansell, National Indigenous Cricket Championship, NSW, Roxsanne Van-Veen, South Australia Women's Team, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5298 126
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all