South Asian Games 2019: Maldives women's cricket team bundled out for 8 runs in third-place playoff T20I
Maldives' total of eight ranks as the second-lowest women's T20 International score in history. Mali holds the record of scoring the lowest total after they could only manage six against Rwanda in June
Pokhara: The Maldives women's cricket team was on Saturday bundled out for just eight runs by hosts Nepal for the second-lowest T20 International total in history in the third-place play-off of the 13th South Asian Games.
Representational image.
Maldives' total of eight ranks as the second-lowest women's T20 International score in history. Mali holds the record of scoring the lowest total after they could only manage six against Rwanda in June.
Electing to bat, the Maldives struggled with the bat. Seven of their eight runs came from extras all of which were wides. Opener Aima Aishath (1) got the only run from the bat, while her nine other team-mates were dismissed for ducks in an innings which lasted 11.3 overs.
Captain Zoona Mariyam lasted the longest at the crease for Maldives, playing 16 deliveries before she was bowled by Nepal's Karuna Bhandari for a duck.
For Nepal, Anjali Chand returned with the superb figures of 4/1.
In reply, Nepal openers Kajal Shreshtha and Roma Thapa got the job done without much fuss in just seven balls.
Updated Date:
Dec 07, 2019 20:59:48 IST
