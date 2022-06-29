South Africa's Temba Bavuma to miss the England and Ireland tours

South Africa batsman and limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of next month's tour to England on Wednesday with a left elbow injury.

Bavuma will miss the three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games against England, two T20s against Ireland, and the three-test series against England.

Bavuma was injured in this month's T20 series in India. He needs eight weeks to recover from the injury, Cricket South Africa said.

Keshav Maharaj will fill in for Bavuma as ODI captain and David Miller will stand in as T20 captain. Dean Elgar is the Proteas' regular test captain but Bavuma is an important top-order batsman for the test team.

PROTEAS TOUR TO ENGLAND SQUADS ANNOUNCED Temba Bavuma ruled out

✅ Keshav Maharaj (ODI) and David Miller (T20I) stand-in captains

Rilee Rossouw returns to T20I fold

Gerald Coetzee receives maiden T20I call-up

‍♂️ Kagiso Rabada rested for ODIs#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/AfcQ2WIXVg — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 29, 2022

CSA has also recalled 32-year-old batsman Rilee Rossouw to the T20 squad. He last played for South Africa in 2016 before taking up a contract and a Kolpak deal with English county side Hampshire.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be rested for the ODI games but is part of the T20 and test squads. Young fast bowler Gerald Coetzee received his first call-up and is included in the T20 squad.

The tour starts July 19 with the first ODI at Durham. The test series will be played in late August and early September at the end of the two-month tour. The tests will be at Lord's, Old Trafford, and the Oval.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.