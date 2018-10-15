South Africa's limited overs tour to Australia crucial for team's build up to 2019 World Cup, says Proteas coach Ottis Gibson
Ottis Gibson said a short limited overs tour of Australia, starting later this month, would be a crucial part of the build-up to next year's World Cup in England.
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 10 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
'MJ Akbar wants to silence women through intimidation': Priya Ramani after Union minister files defamation suit
-
Allahabad to be renamed Prayagraj: Yogi Adityanath's bid to wipe Akbar's name off Indian history is problematic
-
#HimToo and #NotAllMen offer proof of men's hysteria over shifts from male-centric perspectives
-
Youth Olympic Games 2018: Complacency, absence of physio denies Lakshya Sen coveted gold medal in Buenos Aires
-
Abdullah Yameen's defeat allows India, US a chance to firewall Maldives from falling prey to China's 'debt trap' diplomacy
-
Narendra Modi warns of high crude oil prices hurting global economic growth; soughts review of payment terms
-
The Yamuna: Delhi's worshipped — and abused — river
-
Kamal Haasan confirms Indian 2 may release only in 2020; Thevar Magan 2 also in the pipeline for the actor
-
मध्य प्रदेश: अमित शाह कह रहे हैं परिवारवाद नहीं चलेगा लेकिन दिग्गज नेता बेटे-बेटियों के लिए मांग रहे टिकट
-
#MeToo: कानून की नजर में कितना बड़ा अपराध?
-
#MeTooVsAkbar: अकबर को बचाने उतरेगी 97 वकीलों की टीम, लॉ फर्म ने कहा सिर्फ 6 लड़ेंगे केस
-
शशि थरूर का बयान राहुल गांधी के ‘सॉफ्ट हिंदुत्व कार्ड’ की हवा निकालने वाला है
-
#MeTooVsAkbar: एमजे अकबर ने प्रिया रमानी पर मानहानि का केस किया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Johannesburg: South Africa's time for experimentation ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup is coming to an end, according to coach Ottis Gibson.
Speaking after rain washed out his team's final Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe in Benoni on Sunday, Gibson said a short limited overs tour of Australia, starting later this month, would be a crucial part of the build-up to next year's World Cup in England.
"We want to go there with an attitude of trying to win," said Gibson. "The squad that we pick will reflect that and reflect our feeling on the formula and the way we want to play cricket."
File image of Faf du Plessis with coach Ottis Gibson. AFP
South Africa were seldom under pressure in three limited overs and two Twenty20 internationals against Zimbabwe but tried to play the kind of positive cricket that will be needed for more demanding encounters.
"There is a lot being said about being positive. The key is having the will to stick with it even when things get tough," said Gibson.
The Barbados-born coach said leading batsman Hashim Amla would miss the tour of Australia because of a finger injury but indicated that veteran bowlers Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir would make the trip, adding to the strike power of fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
"I know what Rabada and Ngidi can do but for me the real excitement was watching Dale Steyn bowling in the second game in Bloemfontein," he said. "It was fantastic to see him back to that level again, bowling quickly with that skill and accuracy."
"There are a lot of guys we have in our thoughts who will be in the squad to Australia," said Gibson. "For the last 12 months we have been looking at players. In the next couple of months, the players have been told that the window is closing all the time."
After three one-day internationals in Australia, South Africa will have five-match home series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
"In those series we want to be focusing on a core of 17 to 18 players we will be looking at," he said.
South Africa's squad for Australia will be announced on Thursday.
Updated Date:
Oct 15, 2018
Also See
South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen star as hosts complete ODI whitewash
South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Proteas bowlers shine as hosts beat Hamilton Masakadza and Co by 6 wickets in 2nd T20I to clinch series
AB de Villiers included in Mzansi Super League T20 draft; Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan named among overseas players