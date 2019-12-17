First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
WI in IND Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
SL in PAK Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa's Faf du Plessis says 'talks have been on' with AB de Villiers over return to international cricket at T20 World Cup

De Villiers, who is considered as one of the best batsmen the world over for his innovative shot-making, especially suited to limited-overs cricket, called time on his international career last year

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 17, 2019 15:09:57 IST

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has stoked the conversation around AB de Villiers' possible return to international cricket by saying that talks have been going on for over two months now.

"People want AB to play and I am no different. Those conversations have been happening for two or three months already: what does it look like, how does it look over the next year, and that's where it starts." du Plessis said, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, after his Paarl Rocks team won the Mzansi Super League final on Monday night against Tshwane Spartans, which has de Villiers in their ranks.

South Africas Faf du Plessis says talks have been on with AB de Villiers over return to international cricket at T20 World Cup

AB de Villiers was retained as the marquee player of Tshwane Spartans this season. Image credit: Twitter/@SpartansMSLT20

De Villiers, who is considered as one of the best batsmen the world over for his innovative shot-making, especially suited to limited-overs cricket, called time on his international career last year citing "tiredness" and the need for him to "step aside" and let youngsters play for South Africa.

De Villiers, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), continues to score big in T20 leagues around the world. He had a stellar Mzansi Super League season — 325 runs in nine matches at 46.62 — scoring a fine 51 off 37 balls for his side Tshwane Spartans in the final.

In the build-up to the World T20 next year, South Africa's T20I schedule isn't too taxing. There will be three matches each against England and Australia at home, before a tour of the West Indies.

A white-ball series in Sri Lanka is also on the cards, although, nothing is finalised. If De Villiers does indeed return to the international fold, he won't be required to play all the matches as he will be involved in the IPL, so adequate game-time won't be an issue.

"Test cricket now is the most important thing but also the T20 World Cup is not too far away and there isn't a lot — I reckon 20 T20s over the season — which won't be that hard on one to do that. Those conversations have already taken place." du Plessis added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 15:09:57 IST

Tags : 2020 World t20, AB De Viliers, Cricket, Faf Du Plessis, IPL 2020, Mzansi Super League 2019, South Africa, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka, t20 Cricket, West Indies, World t20 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all