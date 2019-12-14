South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith 'ideal candidate' to lead team into new dawn, says CSA's Jacques Faul
South Africa captain Graeme Smith is the ideal candidate for the role of director of cricket for the home series against England that starts later this month, according to acting Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Jacques Faul.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 14th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Four dead, several injured in Assam as stir against Citizenship Act enters fourth day; AASU takes battle to SC
-
Mammootty has more energy and passion for cinema than ever before, says Mamangam director M Padmakumar
-
ISL 2019-20: Raphael Messi Bouli brace saves Kerala Blasters in 2-2 draw with Jamshedpur FC
-
Economy is in intensive care with no quick relief in sight; can cutting personal tax, raising GST offer a magic cure?
-
Amrou Al-Kadhi's Unicorn: The Memoir of a Muslim Drag Queen is the searing autobiography the community needs
-
Donald Trump reacts to impeachment proceedings, calls move unfair and Opposition 'Party of Hate'
-
Sindh’s man-made Chotiari reservoir is an environmental disaster, study finds
-
CAB protests in Assam: Authorities relax curfew in Guwahati from 9 am to 4 pm but offices remain shut
-
'Allegations on me attempt to deflect from turmoil in North East': Rahul Gandhi after BJP demands apology for his 'Rape in India' remark
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Cape Town: Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is the ideal candidate for the role of director of cricket for the home series against England that starts later this month, according to acting Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Jacques Faul.
File image of Graeme Smith. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ICC
CSA announced the interim appointment of Smith on Wednesday and he will stay in the role for a three-month period up until the Indian Premier League.
Faul has told Reuters in an exclusive interview that he believes the most successful captain in test history is the perfect man to move them forward on the pitch after a turbulent few months.
Smith, who publicly expressed reservations about taking the position amid governance concerns at CSA, will not commit on paper beyond the IPL, but Faul, who has been tasked with steadying the organisation, is confident he will stay on once the recent chaos that has engulfed CSA dissipates.
“You can’t blame him for feeling this way,” Faul said.
“There is a lot of uncertainty at the moment, but the intention is definitely to go beyond the next few months. I think he wants to see the stability return (to CSA) first.
“He is someone who has a lot of credibility and an excellent reputation ... but if he is happy then I think he will definitely be willing to give it a go longer-term.”
CSA has been beset with accusations of poor governance that led to the suspension of chief executive Thabang Moroe, the resignation of four independent board members and criticism from sponsors.
Faul said Smith, who captained South Africa in 108 tests, will drive the team’s on-field performance and ticks every box.
“What we need with Graeme is a hardened international cricketer to guide us. He is also a natural leader, people look up to him, he is decisive in decision-making, a credible person and is assertive.
“If you were to profile the ideal candidate to get the team back on the right road, it would be Graeme.”
Smith will seek in the new role to turn around the fortunes of an ailing side, who have lost their last five tests in a row to Sri Lanka and India, two of which were by an innings.
He will announce his coaching structure and support staff for the England tour on Saturday, ahead of the first of Four tests that starts on 26 Dec.ember.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 14, 2019 10:44:50 IST
Also See
Squashing of press freedom the catalyst for change at troubled Cricket South Africa
Embattled CSA names Jacques Faul as acting CEO, hopes to appoint Graeme Smith as director of cricket by next week
CSA suspend CEO Thabang Moroe on grounds of misconduct; major sponsor Standard Bank ends partnership amid governance issues