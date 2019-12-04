South African Mickey Arthur to take charge as Sri Lanka head coach after being axed by PCB
Seasoned South African Mickey Arthur is set to take over as Sri Lanka's new national cricket coach on a two-year contract with Grant Flower and David Sekar as his support staff.
Colombo: Seasoned South African Mickey Arthur is set to take over as Sri Lanka's new national cricket coach on a two-year contract with Grant Flower and David Sekar as his support staff.
File image of Mickey Arthur. AP
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Flower will be Sri Lanka's batting coach for the limited-overs format, while Sekar will be their new bowling coach. Sri Lanka's current head coach is Chandika Hathurusingha. Australian Shane McDermott has already been roped in as the team's new fielding coach.
"They will all be joining on two-year contracts," Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley De Silva was quoted as saying.
The 51-year-old Arthur, who has served as South Africa and Pakistan's national coach, will be Sri Lanka's 11th coach in the last eight years.
His first assignment will be a tour of Pakistan later this month. Pakistan had sacked Arthur earlier this year after a string of below-par performances, including an early exit from the World Cup in England.
Flower was until recently head coach of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Rangpur Rangers, while Saker, who has been involved with the likes of England and Australia, was bowling coach of USA.
Updated Date:
Dec 04, 2019 11:12:20 IST
