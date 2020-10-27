South African fast bowler Marchant De Lange signs two-year contract with Somerset

London, United Kingdom: Somerset have signed South African fast bowler Marchant De Lange on a two-year contract, the English county announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who made the last of his 12 international appearances for the Proteas in 2016, already has county experience after four seasons with Welsh club Glamorgan.

He will be available to play in all formats for Somerset as their overseas player.

But the southwest side, runners-up to Essex in the final of this year's Bob Willis Trophy -- created after the coronavirus delayed the start of the English season -- will hope De Lange can be effective in first-class cricket as they try to win a maiden County Championship title.

"It is a huge privilege for me to be joining Somerset and I can't wait to start my journey with such an ambitious and proud club," De Lange told Somerset's website.

"I am very excited at the prospect of being part of a formidable team and striving towards winning multiple competitions and silverware."

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry added: "Marchant's skill, experience and ability to bowl at express pace will complement our bowling group perfectly.

"He has the proven ability to take wickets and positively change and influence games across all formats and I believe he will be a great fit for our environment."