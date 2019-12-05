First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | Match 4 Dec 05, 2019
NEP vs BHU
Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
PAK in AUS | 2nd Test Nov 29, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South African Cricketers Association pondering players' strike over board's refusal to engage, puts England series in jeopardy

South Africa and England are due to meet on Boxing Day in the first Test at Centurion, but the chaos engulfing Cricket South Africa has placed that under threat

Reuters, Dec 05, 2019 15:07:35 IST

The South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) have threatened a strike by players weeks before England are due to arrive for a four-test tour as growing dismay at the country’s governing body for cricket threatens to boil over.

South Africa and England are due to meet on Boxing Day in the first Test at Centurion, but the chaos engulfing Cricket South Africa (CSA) has placed that under threat as players meet to discuss industrial action this Friday.

South African Cricketers Association pondering players strike over boards refusal to engage, puts England series in jeopardy

File image of Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl. AFP

SACA chief executive Tony Irish told Reuters that the England fixtures are “unlikely” to be affected by any industrial action, but could not rule it out.

“We still have to discuss the principle of it (industrial action), this is a very early stage of discussion and we will be very mindful of the importance of the international fixtures. It is unlikely those will be affected,” he said.

“We will be responsible around the international tours because we know that those affect teams from outside of South Africa.”

Irish said any strike action will be the last resort, but added the players have been left exasperated by CSA’s refusal to engage with them on a number of issues.

“It is the exhaustion of all other means of trying to deal with issues. Agreements are breached, we raise concerns, we try to resolve issues, and the result from the other side (CSA) is just to carry on. At some stage you must decide whether you will accept that,” he said.

“It is about protecting the game and making sure it is healthy and sustainable going forward. That is critical for the players, whose livelihoods depend on it.”

SACA is embroiled in a court battle with CSA over plans to restructure the local game, expanding it from six domestic franchises to 12, but which could mean a reduction in earnings for players.

SACA, which represents 310 professional cricketers, have previously bemoaned a lack of transparency from CSA on a range of issues relating to the financial position of the organisation and concerns around its governance.

There is also fresh unhappiness that a Fantasy League product endorsed by CSA for their Mzansi Super League Twenty20 competition is using names and images of players without their permission, potentially also putting them at risk of unwittingly flouting gambling rules in CSA’s own anti-corruption code.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 15:07:35 IST

Tags : Cricket South Africa, CSA, England, Mzansi Super League, South Africa, South Africa Vs England, South African Cricketers’ Association, SportsTracker, Tony Irish

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com