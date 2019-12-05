South African Cricketers Association pondering players' strike over board's refusal to engage, puts England series in jeopardy
South Africa and England are due to meet on Boxing Day in the first Test at Centurion, but the chaos engulfing Cricket South Africa has placed that under threat
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs MDVW Bangladesh Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 MDVW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Nepal Women by 10 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs SLW Bangladesh Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs BHU Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand drew with England
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 5th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW vs SLW - Dec 6th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Parliament LIVE Updates: CPM moves statutory resolution on Taxation (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh begins arguments
-
Donald Trump impeachment hearings: Not standing up to president who abuses power would be wrong precedent, says Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal
-
RBI monetary policy: Central bank unexpectedly pauses interest rate on inflation concern, cuts GDP growth forecast
-
Over 91% of Nirbhaya Fund unused, says Centre: Politicians fulminating over rape cases must put their money where their mouth is
-
Pati, Patni aur Woh revisited: Ahead of the release of the remake, here's why BR Chopra's classic hasn't aged well
-
Sharad Pawar's latest revelations have allowed NCP chief to position himself as 'super CM' of Maharashtra, a status Bal Thackeray enjoyed in 90s
-
Premier League: Liverpool widen gulf with local rivals Everton; 'Overconfident' Spurs stopped by Manchester United
-
Pankaj Kapur’s Dopehri never ends: Actor discusses publishing his first book, taking Amma Bi's story to the stage
-
Pakistan’s electric vehicle policy is ambitious, but money, vested lobbies may prove hurdles
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
The South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) have threatened a strike by players weeks before England are due to arrive for a four-test tour as growing dismay at the country’s governing body for cricket threatens to boil over.
South Africa and England are due to meet on Boxing Day in the first Test at Centurion, but the chaos engulfing Cricket South Africa (CSA) has placed that under threat as players meet to discuss industrial action this Friday.
File image of Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl. AFP
SACA chief executive Tony Irish told Reuters that the England fixtures are “unlikely” to be affected by any industrial action, but could not rule it out.
“We still have to discuss the principle of it (industrial action), this is a very early stage of discussion and we will be very mindful of the importance of the international fixtures. It is unlikely those will be affected,” he said.
“We will be responsible around the international tours because we know that those affect teams from outside of South Africa.”
Irish said any strike action will be the last resort, but added the players have been left exasperated by CSA’s refusal to engage with them on a number of issues.
“It is the exhaustion of all other means of trying to deal with issues. Agreements are breached, we raise concerns, we try to resolve issues, and the result from the other side (CSA) is just to carry on. At some stage you must decide whether you will accept that,” he said.
“It is about protecting the game and making sure it is healthy and sustainable going forward. That is critical for the players, whose livelihoods depend on it.”
SACA is embroiled in a court battle with CSA over plans to restructure the local game, expanding it from six domestic franchises to 12, but which could mean a reduction in earnings for players.
SACA, which represents 310 professional cricketers, have previously bemoaned a lack of transparency from CSA on a range of issues relating to the financial position of the organisation and concerns around its governance.
There is also fresh unhappiness that a Fantasy League product endorsed by CSA for their Mzansi Super League Twenty20 competition is using names and images of players without their permission, potentially also putting them at risk of unwittingly flouting gambling rules in CSA’s own anti-corruption code.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 05, 2019 15:07:35 IST
Also See
England pacer James Anderson to step up recovery from calf injury at training camp in South Africa's Potchefstroom ahead of Test series
Graeme Smith confirms he is in talks with Cricket South Africa again for role of Director of Cricket
Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi wows crowd with magic trick on the field in Mzansi Super League