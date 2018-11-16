First Cricket
South African captain Faf du Plessis announces T20 World Cup 2020 will be his final tournament

South African captain Faf du Plessis said the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in two years' time will be his last.

Agence France-Presse, November 16, 2018

Brisbane: South African captain Faf du Plessis said on Friday the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in two years' time will be his last.

The 34-year-old, who has led his country in two World T20 campaigns, in 2014 and 2016, is keen to play a third but will then step aside.

File image of Faf du Plessis. AFP

"The T20 World Cup in 2020 is something I'm really looking forward to. I think right now that will probably be the last tournament for me," he said in Brisbane ahead of a one-off T20 against Australia on Saturday.

Du Plessis, who is skipper across all three formats, made his T20 debut in 2012 and has played 41 times, scoring 1,237 runs at an average of 35.34.

The 2020 World Cup takes place between 18 October and 15 November across eight Australian cities.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018

