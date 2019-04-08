South Africa Women's World Cup cricketer Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie and her child killed in car crash
Former South Africa Women's World Cup cricketer Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie, 25, and her child were killed in a car crash this weekend, police confirmed on Sunday. The fatal accident occurred in the northwestern mining town of Stilfontein.
All-rounder Theunissen-Fourie, 25, represented South Africa in four internationals — three ODIs and one Twenty20 — and was part of the 2013 World Cup squad.
"This is a dreadful tragedy in the true sense of that word," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe.
"This is devastating news for all of us.
"Elriesa did so much for the community in which she lived and gave excellent service both as a national player and in the work she did at grassroots level.
"On behalf of the CSA family, I extend our deepest sympathy to her husband, her family, friends, and all her cricketing colleagues."
Updated Date:
Apr 08, 2019 11:36:37 IST
