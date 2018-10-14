South Africa vs Zimbabwe, LIVE cricket score, 3rd T20I at Benoni
Follow LIVE updates of the third T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe being played at Benoni here.
Preview: Rain and a wet outfield delayed the third and final Twenty20 international between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.
The area was lashed by heavy rainstorms on Saturday and there was more rain on Sunday morning.
File image of South African captain Faf du Plessis. AFP
The covers were removed when there was a break in the weather and the umpires were due to make an inspection 45 minutes after the scheduled toss. But shortly after that announcement more rain started to fall and the covers were put back on.
South Africa took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a six-wicket win after restricting Zimbabwe to 132 for seven in their 20 overs. It followed a 3-0 one-day series win.
"Credit goes to the whole bowling unit. We kept it tight tonight," said Paterson, who took two top-order wickets for 22 runs.
South Africa's pace bowlers held sway, with Lungi Ngidi, Paterson and Robbie Frylinck each taking two wickets. Andile Phehlukwayo did not take a wicket but conceded only 15 runs in four overs.
Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the only expensive bowler, taking one for 37, with his last over leaking 24 runs, including three sixes by top-scorer Sean Williams, but captain Faf du Plessis said Shamsi had bowled three "really good overs" before being targeted by Williams, who made 41 off 28 balls.
"It was one of our best games," said Du Plessis. "All the bowlers were really good tonight and our batters made it look pretty easy."
Updated Date:
Oct 14, 2018
Also See
