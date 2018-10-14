First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 2nd ODI Oct 13, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
ZIM in SA | 2nd T20I Oct 12, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 16, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
ENG in SL Oct 17, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, LIVE cricket score, 3rd T20I at Benoni

Follow LIVE updates of the third T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe being played at Benoni here.

FirstCricket Staff, October 14, 2018

Preview: Rain and a wet outfield delayed the third and final Twenty20 international between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.

The area was lashed by heavy rainstorms on Saturday and there was more rain on Sunday morning.

File image of South African captain Faf du Plessis. AFP

File image of South African captain Faf du Plessis. AFP

The covers were removed when there was a break in the weather and the umpires were due to make an inspection 45 minutes after the scheduled toss. But shortly after that announcement more rain started to fall and the covers were put back on.
South Africa took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a six-wicket win after restricting Zimbabwe to 132 for seven in their 20 overs. It followed a 3-0 one-day series win.

"Credit goes to the whole bowling unit. We kept it tight tonight," said Paterson, who took two top-order wickets for 22 runs.

South Africa's pace bowlers held sway, with Lungi Ngidi, Paterson and Robbie Frylinck each taking two wickets. Andile Phehlukwayo did not take a wicket but conceded only 15 runs in four overs.

Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the only expensive bowler, taking one for 37, with his last over leaking 24 runs, including three sixes by top-scorer Sean Williams, but captain Faf du Plessis said Shamsi had bowled three "really good overs" before being targeted by Williams, who made 41 off 28 balls.

"It was one of our best games," said Du Plessis. "All the bowlers were really good tonight and our batters made it look pretty easy."

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Faf Du Plessis, Hamilton Masakadza, Live Cricket Score, SA V ZIM, South Africa, South Africa Vs Zimbabwe, South Africa Vs Zimbabwe 2018, Zimbabwe

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all