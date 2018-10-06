First Cricket
NZW in AUS | 3rd T20I Oct 05, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
PAKW in BAN | 3rd T20I Oct 05, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 07, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ZIM in SA Oct 09, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Buffalo Park, East London
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Paarl

Catch all the live updates of the third ODI between South Africa vs Zimbabwe, which is being played in Paarl.

FirstCricket Staff, October 06, 2018

67/3
Overs
15.4
R/R
4.35
Fours
8
Sixes
0
Extras
0

Second ODI, report: Spinner Imran Tahir took a hat-trick on his way to 6-24 while Dale Steyn hit a career-best 60 as South Africa raced to a 120-run win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza. Image courtesy: Twitter @ZimCricketv

South Africa, who won the first match by five wickets at the weekend, made 198 before dismissing Zimbabwe for just 78.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 198 in 47.3 overs (D. Steyn 60) v Zimbabwe 78 in 24 overs (Imran Tahir 6-24)

Result: South Africa won by 120 runs.

Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0.

Remaining match:

6 October, Third one-day international, Paarl

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4395 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

