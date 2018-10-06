Second ODI, report: Spinner Imran Tahir took a hat-trick on his way to 6-24 while Dale Steyn hit a career-best 60 as South Africa raced to a 120-run win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.

South Africa, who won the first match by five wickets at the weekend, made 198 before dismissing Zimbabwe for just 78.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 198 in 47.3 overs (D. Steyn 60) v Zimbabwe 78 in 24 overs (Imran Tahir 6-24)

Result: South Africa won by 120 runs.

Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0.

Remaining match:

6 October, Third one-day international, Paarl