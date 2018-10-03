First Cricket
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Mangaung Oval

Catch all the live updates of the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe, which will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

FirstCricket Staff, October 03, 2018

86/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
4.3
Fours
13
Sixes
1
Extras
5

Toss report: South Africa won the toss and JP Duminy opted to bat in the second one-day international at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza and South Africa captain Jean-Paul Duminy. Image courtesy: Twitter @OfficialCSA

JP Duminy, standing in as South African captain for the injured Faf du Plessis, also announced that they have made two changes.

"Mulder sustained a fracture while practicing and Zondo replaces him. Steyn comes into the team (in place of Rabada)," he said.

Zimbabwe meanwhile just made one change. Wellington Masakadza made away for Donald Tiripano.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Reeza Hendricks, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Christiaan Jonker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Adrian Holdstock

TV umpire: Shaun George

Match referee: Jeff Crowe

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018

Tags : Cricket, ODI Cricket, South Africa, South Africa Vs Zimbabwe, South Africa Vs Zimbabwe 2018, Zimbabwe

