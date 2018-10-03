Toss report: South Africa won the toss and JP Duminy opted to bat in the second one-day international at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.

JP Duminy, standing in as South African captain for the injured Faf du Plessis, also announced that they have made two changes.

"Mulder sustained a fracture while practicing and Zondo replaces him. Steyn comes into the team (in place of Rabada)," he said.

Zimbabwe meanwhile just made one change. Wellington Masakadza made away for Donald Tiripano.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Reeza Hendricks, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Christiaan Jonker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Adrian Holdstock

TV umpire: Shaun George

Match referee: Jeff Crowe