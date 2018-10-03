South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Mangaung Oval
Catch all the live updates of the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe, which will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
Toss report: South Africa won the toss and JP Duminy opted to bat in the second one-day international at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.
Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza and South Africa captain Jean-Paul Duminy. Image courtesy: Twitter @OfficialCSA
JP Duminy, standing in as South African captain for the injured Faf du Plessis, also announced that they have made two changes.
"Mulder sustained a fracture while practicing and Zondo replaces him. Steyn comes into the team (in place of Rabada)," he said.
Zimbabwe meanwhile just made one change. Wellington Masakadza made away for Donald Tiripano.
Teams:
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Reeza Hendricks, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Christiaan Jonker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi
Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Adrian Holdstock
TV umpire: Shaun George
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Updated Date:
Oct 03, 2018
