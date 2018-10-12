First Cricket
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Potchefstroom, full cricket score: Faf du Plessis and Co win by 6 wickets

Follow live updates on the second T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Potchefstroom here.

FirstCricket Staff, October 12, 2018

South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets

132/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
6.6
Fours
8
Sixes
8
Extras
4
135/4
Overs
15.4
R/R
8.77
Fours
14
Sixes
5
Extras
10

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss: Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at Senwes Park on Friday.

South Africa made four changes from the team that won the first match in East London by 34 runs.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, man of the match in East London, was released for the last two matches, with the selectors wanting to have a closer look at fellow spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

File image of South African captain Faf du Plessis. AFP

Batsmen JP Duminy and Heinrich Klaasen, all-rounder Robbie Frylinck and fast bowler Dane Paterson replaced Gihahn Cloete, Christiaan Jonker, Junior Dala and Tahir.

Solomon Mire replaced Chamu Chabhabha in the Zimbabwe team after recovering from a hand injury.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza said he wanted the top order batsmen to put runs on the board. "I thought we were closer than it looked (in the first game) after we had a bit of a collapse at the top. We have to try to make sure we don’t look to lose too many up front."

"I was going to bowl first," said South African captain Faf du Plessis. "There is a bit of rain about and there may be some dew at night."

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robbie Frylinck, Dane Paterson, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor (wkt), Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu

With inputs from AFP

