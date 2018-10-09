First Cricket
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 1st T20I at East London, Full Cricket Score: Imran Tahir's five-for guides Proteas to victory

Follow live updates on the first T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe at East London here.

FirstCricket Staff, October 09, 2018

South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs

160/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
8
Fours
12
Sixes
6
Extras
12
126/10
Overs
17.2
R/R
7.33
Fours
8
Sixes
7
Extras
8

TOSS: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe at Buffalo Park on Tuesday.

South Africa included two new caps, batsmen Gihahn Cloete and Rassie van der Dussen, while regular first choice players Quinton de Kock and David Miller returned after being rested from a one-day series against the same opponents.

Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the first ODI between India and South Africa in Durban. AFP

File image of South African captain Faf du Plessis. AFP

Zimbabwe brought in three players who did not play in the one-day games, batsmen Chamu Chibhabha and Tarisai Musakanda and left-arm spin bowler Tendai Chisoro.

After losing a number of tosses, South African captain Faf du Plessis handed the coin to JP Duminy, who was not included in the playing eleven. "He is a specialist coin tosser," joked Du Plessis.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza said: "We feel T20 is a strength of ours. I look forward to the players coming out and expressing themselves."

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Gihahn Cloete, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Christiaan Jonker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Chamu Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor (wkt), Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu

Umpires: Shaun George, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)

TV umpire: Bongani Jele (RSA)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

