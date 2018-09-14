First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 2nd ODI Sep 13, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
INDW in SL | 1st ODI Sep 11, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Dale Steyn returns to Proteas ODI squad after two years out due to injuries

Shoulder and ankle injuries kept the 35-year-old Steyn out of action for long spells in recent years. His last ODI was against Australia in October 2016.

The Associated Press, September 14, 2018

Johannesburg: Dale Steyn returned to South Africa's limited-overs squad on Friday and is in line to play his first One-Day International in two years in the home series against Zimbabwe starting this month.

Shoulder and ankle injuries kept the 35-year-old fast bowler out of action for long spells in recent years.

File picture of Dale Steyn. Reuters

File picture of Dale Steyn. Reuters

Steyn missed more than a year of Test cricket from late 2016 to early 2018 because of shoulder problems. He injured his ankle on his return to Tests at the start of the year.

Steyn did play in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka in July but his last ODI was against Australia in October 2016.

Captain Faf du Plessis was also named in the squad for the three-match series against Zimbabwe starting on 30 September, but his participation is subject to a fitness test after undergoing shoulder surgery.

South Africa included uncapped batsman Christiaan Jonker as it aims to build depth ahead of the Cricket World Cup next year. Batsman David Miller and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock were rested.

The 19-year-old batsman Matthew Breetzke was also drafted into the squad "as a learning experience," Cricket South Africa said.

Next year's World Cup is likely the last chance for Steyn and fellow veterans du Plessis, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy to win a limited-overs title.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018

Tags : Christiaan Jonker, Cricket, Cricket News, Dale Steyn, David Miller, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton De Kock, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, Zimbabwe

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all