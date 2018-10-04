South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Dale Steyn's batting heroics in first ODI after 2 years help hosts register big win
Dale Steyn top-scored with a career-best 60 as South Africa defeated Zimbabwe by 120 runs in the second ODI
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Supreme Court refuses to stay deportation of 7 Rohingya Muslims; 'Myanmar citizens' to exit via Manipur's Moreh
-
Randeep Surjewala labels Mohan Bhagwat as 'Kalyug's Kaikeyi'; says BJP, RSS remember Lord Ram only before elections
-
Angela Merkel and Benjamin Netanyahu hold talks to publicly brush aside past differences, promote Germany-Israel cooperation
-
96 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha's winning romance is devoid of melodrama, clichés
-
Champions League: Barcelona's Lionel Messi turns three-in-one player to produce Wembley masterclass at Tottenham's expense
-
Rupee crashes past 73: Why crude, US-China trade war can continue to play spoilsport
-
लोकसभा और विधानसभाओं में आरक्षण क्यों खत्म होना चाहिए
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Rajkot : लंच के बाद पृथ्वी शॉ और पुजारा आगे बढ़ा रहे पारी
-
रुपया 73.70 के रिकॉर्ड निचले स्तर तक लुढ़का, शेयर बाजार में भी भारी गिरावट
-
भारत ने रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों के पहले जत्थे को भेजा म्यांमार, SC ने दखल देने से किया इंकार
-
आज भारत आएंगे रूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन, S-400 रक्षा सौदे पर हो सकता है समझौता
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4395
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Bloemfontein: Dale Steyn shone with the bat on his return to one-day international cricket on Wednesday, helping South Africa avoid humiliation in the second one-day international against Zimbabwe at the Mangaung Oval.
Steyn top-scored with a career-best 60 in a South African total of 198.
Dale Steyn top-scored for South Africa with a career-best 60. AFP
The veteran fast bowler came in to bat with South Africa reeling at 101 for seven.
He and Andile Phehlukwayo (28) added 75 for the eighth wicket, a record for South Africa against Zimbabwe, and Steyn went on to take the hosts past their all-time low of 185 against the neighbouring country.
"It's nice to get us out of a precarious situation," Steyn told SuperSport television as he left the field after he was last man out.
"I thought 200-220 would have been a nice score, when Andy and I were batting. We planned on batting five overs at a time. 198, we have to take it. We're there or thereabouts but we're going to have to bowl well."
Playing in his first one-day international in two years, Steyn hit eight fours and a six in an 85-ball innings.
His previous one-day international score was 35 against India in Jaipur in 2009/10.
Opening bowlers Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara put an inexperienced South African batting line-up under early pressure, taking a wicket apiece inside the first 13 deliveries of the innings.
Jarvis finished with two for 26 and Chatara took three for 42. Seamer Donald Tiripano and leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta took two wickets each.
South Africa have won 28 matches in a row against Zimbabwe since losing in Durban in 1999/2000.
Updated Date:
Oct 04, 2018
Also See
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Mangaung Oval
India captain Virat Kohli says Test cricket should not be tinkered with; feels the 'most beautiful format' isn't going anywhere
ICC releases updated version of DLS method, Code of Conduct; new system to be effective from 30 September