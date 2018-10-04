First Cricket
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Dale Steyn's batting heroics in first ODI after 2 years help hosts register big win

Dale Steyn top-scored with a career-best 60 as South Africa defeated Zimbabwe by 120 runs in the second ODI

Agence France-Presse, October 04, 2018

Bloemfontein: Dale Steyn shone with the bat on his return to one-day international cricket on Wednesday, helping South Africa avoid humiliation in the second one-day international against Zimbabwe at the Mangaung Oval.

Steyn top-scored with a career-best 60 in a South African total of 198.

Dale Steyn top-scored for South Africa with a career-best 60. AFP

The veteran fast bowler came in to bat with South Africa reeling at 101 for seven.

He and Andile Phehlukwayo (28) added 75 for the eighth wicket, a record for South Africa against Zimbabwe, and Steyn went on to take the hosts past their all-time low of 185 against the neighbouring country.

"It's nice to get us out of a precarious situation," Steyn told SuperSport television as he left the field after he was last man out.

"I thought 200-220 would have been a nice score, when Andy and I were batting. We planned on batting five overs at a time. 198, we have to take it. We're there or thereabouts but we're going to have to bowl well."

Playing in his first one-day international in two years, Steyn hit eight fours and a six in an 85-ball innings.

His previous one-day international score was 35 against India in Jaipur in 2009/10.

Opening bowlers Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara put an inexperienced South African batting line-up under early pressure, taking a wicket apiece inside the first 13 deliveries of the innings.

Jarvis finished with two for 26 and Chatara took three for 42. Seamer Donald Tiripano and leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta took two wickets each.

South Africa have won 28 matches in a row against Zimbabwe since losing in Durban in 1999/2000.

