South Africa Vs West Indies At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 26 October, 2021

26 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
West Indies

143/8 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 18
South Africa

28/1 (4.2 ov)

Live Blog
West Indies South Africa
143/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.15 28/1 (4.2 ov) - R/R 6.46

Play In Progress

South Africa need 116 runs in 94 balls at 7.40 rpo

Rassie van der Dussen - 5

Reeza Hendricks - 19

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Reeza Hendricks Batting 21 13 2 1
Rassie van der Dussen Batting 5 10 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravi Rampaul 2 0 11 0
Andre Russell 0.2 0 2 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 4/1 (1)

24 (24) R/R: 7.2

Temba Bavuma (C) 2(3) S.R (66.66)

run out (Andre Russell)
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Temba Bavuma departs early as Proteas lose first wicket

17:34 (IST)

After 1 overs,South Africa 4/1 ( Reeza Hendricks 2 , Rassie van der Dussen 0)

Tidy start from Akeal Hosein wit just four runs from it. Early blow for Proteas as Bavuma, going for a quick single, falls victim to a direct hit from Andre Russell at mid-on. Rassie van der Dussen is the new batter. 

17:32 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Bavuma's run-out, courtesy a direct hit from Andre Russell at mid-on. Early blow for the Proteas. Bavuma goes for a quick, risky single, but an alert Russell is accurate with the direct hit. Bavuma run out (Russell) 2

17:26 (IST)

Time for the chase. Temba Bavuma to open with Reeza Hendricks, who has come in for Quintion de Kock for this match. Akeal Hosein to begin Windies bowling. 

17:18 (IST)

After 20 overs,West Indies 143/8 ( Dwayne Bravo 8 , Akeal Hosein 0)

Pretorius continues to bowl the last over. He gets rid of Pollard and Hyden Walsh off two consecutive balls, before Dwayne Bravo got a boundary in the fourth ball. Seven runs and two wickets off the last one, and South Africa need 144 runs to win. 

17:13 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Pretorius strikes again to get rid of Hayden Walsh. He's caught by Reeza Hendricks, sand the next one's going to be a hat-rick ball for Dwaine. 

17:11 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Another wicket as Pollard departs. He's caught by van der Dussen at midoff. 

17:04 (IST)

After 19 overs,West Indies 136/6 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 26 , Dwayne Bravo 1)

Anrich Nortje into his last over, and gets rid of Andre Russell with a stunning yorker to break the off-stump. Russell had no way of hitting that one. Just few deliveries later, new batter Shimron Hetmyer is run out after falling short at the striker's end. Five runs and two dismissals. 

16:59 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Nortje joins the party, gets rid of Andre Russell,who's clean bowled. A stunning yorker onto off-stump from Nortje seals the wicket. 

16:56 (IST)

After 18 overs,West Indies 131/4 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 23 , Andre Russell 5)

Dwaine Pretorius is introduced and what a start for him! He gets rid of Chris Gayle right away, who gets a thick edge and gifts it towards Klaasen behind the wockets. Andre Russell comes in and begins with a boundary. A wicket and 10 runs. 

16:54 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Pretorius strikes in his very first delivery to get rid of the big man Chris Gayle. Gayle attempts to drag down the leg side but gets a thick edge to Klaasen behind the wickets. 

Live Score South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Hello and welcome tour LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between South Africa and West Indies. Both teams are looking to register their first win after succumbing to defeats to Australia and England respectively, Stay tuned as we bring you updates leading upto the match.

Preview: South Africa and West Indies will hope to open their account in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s when they lock horns in their second match of tournament proper on Tuesday.

Both South Africa and West Indies began their campaign with defeats, albeit contrasting in terms of the margin, to Australia and England respectively.

Proteas' premier bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were among the wickets against Australia, and will look to give the Windies batters a tough time in the middle. AP

A resistance from Steve Smith (35) and Marcus Stoinis (24*) led Australia to a five-wicket win over Proteas after Temba Bavuma and Co managed just 118/9 while batting first on Saturday. Australia chased the total with two balls and five wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, the Windies, later on the same day endured a forgettable outing after being dismissed for just 55 inside 15 overs, after being asked to bat by England in their opener.

In reply, Windies showcased a glimpse of a fightback with Akeal Hosein claiming two wickets to restrict England to 39/4 at one stage, but a very low target to be chased meant that Jos Buttler (24*) and skipper Eoin Morgan (7*) sealed the match with six wickets and 11.4 overs to spare.

For the Windies, Chris Gayle’s 13 was their top individual score with the rest of their batters collapsing to single digit figures.

Rebuilding the innings in case of losing a wicket or two will be an area where Kieron Pollard and Co will look to improve on. None of the West Indian batters showed signs of playing a composed innings against England in a bid to potentially rebuild the innings.

Proteas premier bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were among the wickets against Australia, and will look to give the Windies batters a tough time in the middle.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup contest:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between South Africa and the West Indies take place?

The match between South Africa and West Indies will take place on 26 October, 2021.

What is the venue for the South Africa versus West Indies match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the South Africa and West Indies match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa and West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

 

Updated Date: October 26, 2021 17:35:09 IST

Tags:

