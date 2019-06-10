Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, where South Africa play West Indies at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Stay tuned for latest updates and scores.

JUST IN: Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from international cricket. He announced this during a press conference in Mumbai. You can read more about that here

The threat of rain is receding, but it is on its way. Neither team want that, less so the South Africans. The prospect of a reinvigorated Windies pace attack letting fly at South Africa’s wounded batsmen will attract many. How Faf du Plessis’ bruised thumb stands up to that challenge will be a key aspect.

South Africa have won each of their last three World Cup games against West Indies.

South Africa have won only two out of their last 10 ODIs in England.

Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain : Wanted to bowl first as well looking at the conditions. It's a six-week tournament, and if you can turn the momentum around, you can ride it. Markram and Hendricks in the XI today.

Jason Holder, West Indies captain : Last defeat obviously hurt us, and we want to get over it. Overcast conditions all around and rain is expected.

The Proteas make two changes to their team, bringing Markram and Hendricks into the side.

Two changes in the Windies team: Bravo and Roach in for Lewis and Russell.

Faf du Plessis loses the toss for the first time. Jason Holder says will have a go at knocking your block off, thank you. The underperforming JP Duminy is replaced by the tentatively recovering Aiden Markram, and left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks — just off the plane in place of the injured Dale Steyn – is in for left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Sensible moves both. The Windies have brought in Darren Bravo for Evin Lewis. Lots of cloud but no rain. Yet …

The Proteas make two changes to their team, bringing Markram and Hendricks into the side.

Two changes in the Windies team: Bravo and Roach in for Lewis and Russell.

South Africa vs West Indies, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: West Indies win the toss, and skipper Jason Holder opts to bowl first.

South Africa vs West Indies, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Searching for their maiden win in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, Faf du Plessis' South Africa will face West Indies at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Monday. The Proteas lost their opening match to hosts England by 104 runs on 30 May, before going down to Bangladesh by 21 runs.

Next, Virat Kohli-led India handed them a six-wicket loss, meaning the elbow room for Du Plessis' team is increasingly getting narrow.

West Indies, on the other hand, have had a mixed run so far. They were outstanding against Pakistan in their opening fixture, where they blew them away with their scary pace. Next, they lost to Australia by 15 runs, but it was a match they should have won.

On current form, the Caribbeans start favourites, even though it is a bit too early to write off South Africa, or any team for that matter.

Meanwhile, South Africa coach Ottis Gibson admitted on Saturday he was frustrated to have to deal with the row over AB de Villiers' controversial late offer to play in the World Cup.

It has emerged that De Villiers contacted Gibson and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to tell them he was willing to come out of retirement.

But it was agreed that De Villiers, who retired from international cricket last year, had left it too late to be called up because it would not have been fair to other players who had featured against Pakistan and Sri Lanka ahead of the World Cup.

De Villiers' offer had remained under wraps until after South Africa's World Cup campaign plunged into crisis with a third successive defeat against India on Wednesday.

Having lost all three matches, Gibson's side head into Monday's clash likely needing to win their remaining six games to have a chance of making the semi-finals.

Asked how the situation with De Villiers developed at his pre-match press conference in Southampton on Saturday, Gibson revealed he had spoken to the 35-year-old and told him he should have made it clear he was available earlier in the year.

"AB called me. I think it was the morning that the squad was going to be announced. A lot of other things had gone on before that, of course," he said.

"We had decided already that he left it too late because the door was left open up until December, and then after that to come this late in the day," he added.

Squads:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With AFP inputs