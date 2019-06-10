Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, where South Africa play West Indies at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Stay tuned for latest updates and scores.

JUST IN: Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from international cricket. He announced this during a press conference in Mumbai. You can read more about that here

The threat of rain is receding, but it is on its way. Neither team want that, less so the South Africans. The prospect of a reinvigorated Windies pace attack letting fly at South Africa’s wounded batsmen will attract many. How Faf du Plessis’ bruised thumb stands up to that challenge will be a key aspect.

South Africa have won each of their last three World Cup games against West Indies.

South Africa have won only two out of their last 10 ODIs in England.

Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain : Wanted to bowl first as well looking at the conditions. It's a six-week tournament, and if you can turn the momentum around, you can ride it. Markram and Hendricks in the XI today.

Jason Holder, West Indies captain : Last defeat obviously hurt us, and we want to get over it. Overcast conditions all around and rain is expected.

The Proteas make two changes to their team, bringing Markram and Hendricks into the side.

Two changes in the Windies team: Bravo and Roach in for Lewis and Russell.

Faf du Plessis loses the toss for the first time. Jason Holder says will have a go at knocking your block off, thank you. The underperforming JP Duminy is replaced by the tentatively recovering Aiden Markram, and left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks — just off the plane in place of the injured Dale Steyn – is in for left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Sensible moves both. The Windies have brought in Darren Bravo for Evin Lewis. Lots of cloud but no rain. Yet …

Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla walk out to the centre, hoping to get the Proteas off to a strong start in order to establish the foundation for a big total. Sheldon Cottrell to open the bowling.

Hashim Amla needs to score 71 more runs in his next one innings to become to fastest to 8,000 ODI runs.

Hashim Amla has a batting average of 81.76 in the ODIs against the Windies which is the best for any player against an opponent in this format. (Min: 1000 runs)

De Kock, on strike at the start of the Proteas innings, gets off the mark with a single after blocking the first four deliveries. Amla then gets underway, collecting a brace off the last delivery. Tidy start for Cottrell in the first over.

De Kock is adjudged caught-behind off Roach's first delivery of the World Cup, with the keeper-batsman reviewing it right away. Turns out to be a deflection off QDK's shoulder, forcing umpire Paul Wilson to overturn his decision. De Kock collects an easy single two balls later. Just one off the over. Meanwhile, it's pretty overcast at the Hampshire bowl, with the floodlights coming into effect right now.

FOUR ! First boundary of the innings, as Amla steers a wide delivery from Cottrell through point! SA 11/0

OUT ! Sheldon Cottrell brings out the salute in just his second over of the day, as Amla nicks the ball to Gayle at slip off a back-of-length delivery. Another good start with the ball for the Windies. SA 11/1

De Kock pulls the ball between midwicket and mid on. On a good outfield, that would've been a boundary. Here it slows down, giving enough time for Brathwaite to pull the ball back inside and save a run. Amla then steers the ball through point to collect the first boundary of the innings. Cottrell strikes in the penultimate delivery, getting Amla caught-behind at slip with a back-of-length delivery. Aiden Markram walks out to bat next.

Quinton de Kock’s average of 24.6 in ODIs against the Windies is his worst against any team in the format. De Kock has scored only 123 runs five innings against them with the highest score of 71.

FOUR ! Shot! Just a push through the off side, the ball then beating the diving mid off fielder. Markram finally gets off the mark. SA 17/1

Roach begins his second over with a wide down the leg side, with QDK collecting a singe off the second delivery. Markram finally gets off the mark with a lovely drive through the extra cover region. Six off the over.

FOUR! First boundary for de Kock, this one a lovely cover drive that the fielders had little chance of stopping. SA 25/1

Cottrell fires a sharp bouncer at de Kock, who lobs it just out of the bowler's reach. Roach saves a couple of runs for his team with a dive at backward point after a square drive by de Kock, who then ends the over with a boundary. Eight off the over.

Markram nudges at a back-of-length ball towards midwicket off the fourth delivery to collect a single after three dots. De Kock runs the ball down the ground for a brace off the last delivery. Three off Roach's third over.

OUT ! Fine catch by Shai Hope, as Sheldon Cottrell strikes again, this time getting Markram squared up with a short ball along the leg side at an uncomfortable angle! Out comes the salute again! SA 28/2

Cottrell and Roach at South Africa’s throats here. Amla was outta there with a poor stroke, Markram looks a beaten, broken man after fiddling a catch down the leg side, and de Kock has survived a poor decision for caught behind as well as a brute of a ball that might have done him a nasty. Here comes Faf, South Africa’s best hope to take the game into the coming rain delay.

Cottrell gets another wicket, this time getting Markram caught-behind with a short ball down the leg side. The Proteas skipper walks out to bat next, with his team off to a jittery start, much like Pakistan and Australia against the Windies earlier in the tournament. Onus is on him and the in-form de Kock to rescue the side to a competitive total from this point, like Smith and the rest of the middle order did for the Aussies. Excellent over from Cottrell, bowling out a wicket maiden.

Players are walking off the field, with the drizzle, that had been around for a while, getting heavier now. Oshane Thomas had just been brought into the attack and had bowled just one delivery, before the umpires decided to halt play for the time being. Let's hope the rain subsides soon.

Pity about the rain. You can’t not want to see fast bowling like this, even if you support South Africa. There’s a brutal beauty to it, like a fire tearing through a valley. So far, de Kock has been best equipped to survive the flames –no doubt because he plays now and thinks late. Du Plessis will also be key; he’s lived through seven balls so far.

South Africa, who are yet to win a game, may have lost the services of speedster Dale Steyn, but Kagiso Rabada has urged his teammates to forget their off-field problems. Rabada said more on this and you can read it here

Meanwhile, West Indies legend Clive Lloyd expects a positive show from the Caribbean team in the rest of the tournament, and has warned not to take South Africa lightly. He also told his players to play 'clever cricket'. Read more on that here .

If rain ends this game, we get 1 point. I'm really not interested in 1 point. Yes it puts us on the board. But why should that excite me. Our boys are better than this. But this world cup is making us look dismal. We look like the worst team out there. #CWC19 #ProteaFire

South African fans clearly aren't happy with their team's performance so far in the tournament, as well as in this match.

News from Southampton : The weather's not looking good, and the drizzle and has now turned into a heavy shower now. The covers are out, and will probably stay there over the next couple of hours at least, says on-air commentator Shaun Pollock.

The rain has intensified and it’s looking gloomier than ever. At the start of the match, the ground was nowhere near as full as it was for South Africa’s game against India, and much of the crowd has dissipated in search of shelter. Not looking good.

ABD's sensational 66-ball 162* helped South Africa post a massive 408 against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup! 🔥 Will today's #SAvWI game be just as spectacular? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ldw29hV5tj

While we wait for the clouds to clear up, why don't you try out the ICC Cricket World Cup quiz here ?From the first edition in 1975 till now, go ahead and test your knowledge on cricket's premier tournament!

South Africa please don't humiliate yourself. Just walkover this worldcup. The South Africa team which I have seen and supported all these years atleast had an urge to outplay. #SAvWI #CWC19

The clouds are a touch less heavy and the rain lighter, but it’s still falling. Plenty of puddles on the covers now. Too much coffee and too many biscuits being consumed in the pressbox.

One of the worst weather days in the last one month that I have been in the UK. Glad it came 24 hours after we beat Australia.

BIRTHDAY WISHES Proteas batter, @DavidMillerSA12 is 3⃣0⃣ today 🎊🥳 Send through your birthday wishes, you might get a response from him 🙂 #ProteaFire 🔥 #CWC19 #SAvWI pic.twitter.com/bp7nCulsrP

It's David Miller's birthday today! Can the middle-order batsman celebrate the day with a big score at Southampton? That of course, depends on the weather allows him the opportunity...

Early lunch has been called, which is never a good sign for those who would rather watch cricket than rain. For the nerds, these teams have each won two of their last four ODIs against one other, although South Africa have prevailed in four of their six World Cup clashes –including the last three. Of course, all anyone ever remembers is the 1996 Karachi quarter-final, when Lara was brilliant and the South Africans forgot how to catch the ball.

The Proteas make two changes to their team, bringing Markram and Hendricks into the side.

Two changes in the Windies team: Bravo and Roach in for Lewis and Russell.

OUT ! Sheldon Cottrell brings out the salute in just his second over of the day, as Amla nicks the ball to Gayle at slip off a back-of-length delivery. Another good start with the ball for the Windies. SA 11/1

OUT ! Fine catch by Shai Hope, as Sheldon Cottrell strikes again, this time getting Markram squared up with a short ball along the leg side at an uncomfortable angle! Out comes the salute again! SA 28/2

News from Southampton : The weather's not looking good, and the drizzle and has now turned into a heavy shower now. The covers are out, and will probably stay there over the next couple of hours at least, says on-air commentator Shaun Pollock.

South Africa vs West Indies, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Players are walking off the field, with the drizzle, that had been around for a while, getting heavier now. Oshane Thomas had just been brought into the attack and had bowled just one delivery, before the umpires decided to halt play for the time being. Let's hope the rain subsides soon.

South Africa vs West Indies, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Searching for their maiden win in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, Faf du Plessis' South Africa will face West Indies at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Monday. The Proteas lost their opening match to hosts England by 104 runs on 30 May, before going down to Bangladesh by 21 runs.

Next, Virat Kohli-led India handed them a six-wicket loss, meaning the elbow room for Du Plessis' team is increasingly getting narrow.

West Indies, on the other hand, have had a mixed run so far. They were outstanding against Pakistan in their opening fixture, where they blew them away with their scary pace. Next, they lost to Australia by 15 runs, but it was a match they should have won.

On current form, the Caribbeans start favourites, even though it is a bit too early to write off South Africa, or any team for that matter.

Meanwhile, South Africa coach Ottis Gibson admitted on Saturday he was frustrated to have to deal with the row over AB de Villiers' controversial late offer to play in the World Cup.

It has emerged that De Villiers contacted Gibson and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to tell them he was willing to come out of retirement.

But it was agreed that De Villiers, who retired from international cricket last year, had left it too late to be called up because it would not have been fair to other players who had featured against Pakistan and Sri Lanka ahead of the World Cup.

De Villiers' offer had remained under wraps until after South Africa's World Cup campaign plunged into crisis with a third successive defeat against India on Wednesday.

Having lost all three matches, Gibson's side head into Monday's clash likely needing to win their remaining six games to have a chance of making the semi-finals.

Asked how the situation with De Villiers developed at his pre-match press conference in Southampton on Saturday, Gibson revealed he had spoken to the 35-year-old and told him he should have made it clear he was available earlier in the year.

"AB called me. I think it was the morning that the squad was going to be announced. A lot of other things had gone on before that, of course," he said.

"We had decided already that he left it too late because the door was left open up until December, and then after that to come this late in the day," he added.

Squads:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With AFP inputs