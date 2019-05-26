Faf du Plessis-led South Africa will hope to sign-off their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 preparations on a positive note as they face Jason Holder’s West Indies in the fifth warm-up game of the tournament on Sunday.

The Proteas come into this match on the back of a morale-boosting win against Sri Lanka, who were completely outplayed despite Dimuth Karunaratne (87) and Angelo Mathews’ (64) efforts.

Faf du Plessis (88) and Hashim Amla’s (65) heroics overshadowed the Sri Lankan duo's knocks, whereas Andile Phehlukwayo completed the damage for with a match-winning spell of 4-36.

West Indies, on the other hand, endured a disappointing outing to Ireland where they were outplayed by Bangladesh in the final recently, with the Bangla Tigers clinching their first-ever multi-nation trophy.

This will in all probabilities be Chris Gayle’s last opportunity to have a go as the Windies aim for their first World Cup trophy since 1979.

Ever since coming back to the ODI fold earlier this year, the swashbuckling left-handed batsman has registered scores of 135, 50, 162 and 77 – all coming against England in a home series in February.

Meanwhile, this will be a first World Cup tournament for a few of the Windies players – including Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope, who have displayed some promising performances in the last few months.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa:

When will South Africa vs West Indies warm-up clash take place?

South Africa vs West Indies warm-up clash will take place on 26 May 2019.

Where will the match be played?

South Africa vs West Indies warm-up clash will take place at County Ground, Bristol.

What time does the match begin?

South Africa vs West Indies warm-up clash will begin at 3.o0 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the warm-up matches?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

