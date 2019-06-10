Searching for their maiden win in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, Faf du Plessis' South Africa will face West Indies at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Monday. The Proteas lost their opening match to hosts England by 104 runs on 30 May, before going down to Bangladesh by 21 runs.

Next, Virat Kohli-led India handed them a six-wicket loss, meaning the elbow room for Du Plessis' team is increasingly getting narrow.

West Indies, on the other hand, have had a mixed run so far. They were outstanding against Pakistan in their opening fixture, where they blew them away with their scary pace. Next, they lost to Australia by 15 runs, but it was a match they should have won.

On current form, the Caribbeans start favourites, even though it is a bit too early to write off South Africa, or any team for that matter.

Meanwhile, South Africa coach Ottis Gibson admitted on Saturday he was frustrated to have to deal with the row over AB de Villiers' controversial late offer to play in the World Cup.

It has emerged that De Villiers contacted Gibson and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to tell them he was willing to come out of retirement.

But it was agreed that De Villiers, who retired from international cricket last year, had left it too late to be called up because it would not have been fair to other players who had featured against Pakistan and Sri Lanka ahead of the World Cup.

De Villiers' offer had remained under wraps until after South Africa's World Cup campaign plunged into crisis with a third successive defeat against India on Wednesday.

Having lost all three matches, Gibson's side head into Monday's clash likely needing to win their remaining six games to have a chance of making the semi-finals.

Asked how the situation with De Villiers developed at his pre-match press conference in Southampton on Saturday, Gibson revealed he had spoken to the 35-year-old and told him he should have made it clear he was available earlier in the year.

"AB called me. I think it was the morning that the squad was going to be announced. A lot of other things had gone on before that, of course," he said.

"We had decided already that he left it too late because the door was left open up until December, and then after that to come this late in the day," he added.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch South Africa vs West Indies match:

When will South Africa vs West Indies match take place?

The South Africa vs West Indies match will take place on 10 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The South Africa vs West Indies fixture will be played in The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the match begin?

The South Africa vs West Indies fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

