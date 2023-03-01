South Africa vs West Indies, Day 1 Recap: Temba Bavuma was out for a duck in his first game as South Africa’s new Test captain, leading to a West Indies fightback on the opening day of the series on Tuesday.

Bavuma’s exit on the second ball he faced, plumb lbw in front of middle stump to Alzarri Joseph, started a South Africa batting slide from 221-2 to 314-8 at stumps.

West Indies had taken just one wicket in the first two sessions at SuperSport Park but collected seven after tea to rein in what looked like being a formidable South African total to start the first of two Tests.

South Africa were still in a good position, even with the end-of-day collapse.

Aiden Markram made 115 on his recall to the Test team and was part of a 141-run opening stand with Dean Elgar, the man who was removed as skipper and replaced by Bavuma in a surprise move just before the series.

Elgar put that disappointment behind him to hit 71.

But Joseph took 3-60 — the crucial wickets of Elgar, Bavuma and Markram — and was supported by fellow pace bowlers Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder, who all pitched in with a wicket each.

That helped West Indies take seven wickets for 79 runs in one spell in that final session and keep South Africa in check.

(with inputs from AP)

