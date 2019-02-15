First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 4 Feb 15, 2019
IRE Vs SCO
Scotland beat Ireland by 6 wickets
BAN in NZ | 1st ODI Feb 13, 2019
NZ Vs BAN
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 16, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
BAN in NZ Feb 20, 2019
NZ vs BAN
University Oval, Dunedin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Visitors lose quick wickets on Day 3 at Durban after being set 304-run target by Proteas

South Africa took three Sri Lankan wickets in three overs to finish in a strong position on the third day of the first Test on Friday.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 15, 2019 22:13:25 IST

Durban: South Africa took three Sri Lankan wickets in three overs to finish in a strong position on the third day of the first Test on Friday.

Sri Lanka, needing 304 to win, were 83 for three at the close, 221 runs short of their target.

The Proteas are now well-placed to go 1-0 up in the Test series. image credit: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

The Proteas are now well-placed to go 1-0 up in the Test series. image credit: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

The tourists started their chase promisingly in Durban, with captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne putting on 42 for the first wicket but both openers were out in the space of five balls, to be followed shortly afterwards by Kusal Mendis.

Thirimanne fell for 21 to a sharp catch at second slip by South African captain Faf du Plessis when he edged an extravagant drive against Kagiso Rabada.

Karunaratne was out for 20 in the next over, leg-before wicket to Vernon Philander for the second time in the match. As in the first innings, it was a tight decision which Karunaratne reviewed. Replays showed it was "umpire's call" with the ball flicking the bails.

Duanne Olivier replaced Philander and struck with his fifth ball when Kusal Mendis flashed at a short ball and was caught behind for nought.

Oshada Fernando and Kusal Perera, both showing a willingness to go for their shots, saw Sri Lanka through to an early close when bad light stopped play.

The flurry of wickets negated Sri Lanka's achievement in taking the last five South African wickets for eight runs.

Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, 22, playing in his first Test, took five for 66 as South Africa were bowled out for 259 in their second innings.

Impressive debut

South Africa were on course to set the tourists a more challenging target when they reached 251 for five, with captain du Plessis and Philander looking solid in a sixth wicket partnership of 60.

But Embuldeniya, who bowled with impressive control, took Philander's wicket to start a collapse in which the last five wickets fell for eight runs.

Left-arm swing bowler Vishwa Fernando dismissed du Plessis for 90 three overs later and the rest of the batting crumbled.

Fernando took four for 71 to follow up a career-best four for 62 in the first innings.

Du Plessis played a solid innings, facing 182 balls and hitting 11 fours before he padded up to a ball from Fernando which swung in and trapped him palpably in front of his stumps.

Du Plessis and Quinton de Kock (55) put on 96 for the fifth wicket with de Kock in sparkling form in a 62-ball innings before he went back on his stumps to Embuldeniya and was leg-before to a ball which spun in to the left-hander and kept low.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 22:13:25 IST

Tags : Cricket, Faf Du Plessis, Lasith Embuldeniya, Proteas, South Africa, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Sri Lanka, Test Cricket, Vernon Philander

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all