South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Visitors include three uncapped players in Lasith Malinga-led ODI squad

Sri Lanka on Monday brought in three uncapped players to a 17-member squad for the five-match one-day international series against South Africa.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 18, 2019 22:33:28 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday brought in three uncapped players to a 17-member squad for the five-match one-day international series against South Africa.

Sri Lanka take on South Africa in a five-ODI series after getting done with the Test assignment. Reuters

Sri Lanka take on South Africa in a five-ODI series after getting done with the Test assignment. Reuters

Debutant right-hand batsman Oshada Fernando was among those named for the series, which starts on 3 March.

The other two newcomers include bowler Kamindu Mendis, 20, and all-rounder Priyamal Perera, 23.

The squad is captained by veteran fast-bowler Lasith Malinga, with wicket-keeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella his deputy.

Sri Lanka are currently leading the two-Test series 1-0 after notching up a miraculous one-wicket victory in the opening game at Durban.

Kusal Perera played a key role in the victory with a herculean effort that saw him stay unbeaten on 153 off 200 balls, defying arguably the world's best pace attack, to guide Sri Lanka home from a near-impossible position.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Niroshan Dikwella (vice captain), Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan.

