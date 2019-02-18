Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday brought in three uncapped players to a 17-member squad for the five-match one-day international series against South Africa.

Debutant right-hand batsman Oshada Fernando was among those named for the series, which starts on 3 March.

The other two newcomers include bowler Kamindu Mendis, 20, and all-rounder Priyamal Perera, 23.

The squad is captained by veteran fast-bowler Lasith Malinga, with wicket-keeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella his deputy.

Sri Lanka are currently leading the two-Test series 1-0 after notching up a miraculous one-wicket victory in the opening game at Durban.

Kusal Perera played a key role in the victory with a herculean effort that saw him stay unbeaten on 153 off 200 balls, defying arguably the world's best pace attack, to guide Sri Lanka home from a near-impossible position.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Niroshan Dikwella (vice captain), Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan.