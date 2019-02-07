- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 23 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs SCO - Feb 13th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mood of First-Time Voter: 58% in Tier 2 say they will definitely vote in LS polls; 31% in Tier 3 cities identify with conservative views
-
RBI MPC meet outcome: Central bank cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%; changes stance from calibrated tightening to neutral
-
Ailing healthcare services in Uttarakhand's hilly areas forces migration to urban centres; lack of doctors cripples hospitals
-
Political opportunism washes away taint: Despite active probes, politicians switch loyalties, get big party tickets
-
Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes review — A compelling but sketchy portrait of a psychopath
-
Davis Cup: When Leander Paes led India to famous win over Pakistan under sweltering conditions at Brabourne in 2006
-
US border officials' suggestions to secure Mexico boundary don't focus on Donald Trump's wall, claim lawmakers
-
Artist Pushpamala N on her diverse body of work, feminism, curating the upcoming Chennai Photo Biennale
-
In Tamil Nadu, a 400-year-old tradition of shadow puppetry struggles to survive
-
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा से ED की पूछताछ LIVE Updates: सवाल मीडिया में लीक हो रहे हैं, राफेल से ध्यान भटकाने की कोशिश- केटीएस तुलसी
-
Breaking News: अफसर के ट्रांसफर को लेकर नागेश्वर राव को SC की फटकार, 12 फरवरी को पेश होने को कहा
-
नोएडा: मेट्रो हार्ट अस्पताल में लगी भीषण आग पर काबू, सभी मरीज सुरक्षित
-
CBI से 'घमासान' के बाद भी PM पद के लिए ममता से प्रबल दावेदार हो सकती हैं मायावती!
-
मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होमः दिल्ली के साकेत POCSO कोर्ट में होगी सुनवाई, 6 महीने में देना होगा फैसला- SC
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5361
|125
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3116
|115
Cape Town: South Africa have called up uncapped all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to their squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka that starts next week.
The 20-year-old, who was previously included in the squad for last year’s series against Australia but is yet to make his Test debut, was sidelined by an Achilles injury from September to January.
File image of Wiaan Mulder. Reuters
His inclusion is the only addition to the squad that scored a clean sweep over Pakistan in their three-Test series in December and January.
“Wiaan has been part of our strategic thinking in developing a batting all-rounder for the Test squad for some time,” head selector Linda Zondi said in a statement on Thursday.
“His injury came at an unfortunate time and we are gradually working him back into the Proteas set-up.
“We never want to rush players back from injury because that can be counter-productive, but he has now had a couple of good weeks of action in the four-day domestic series.
“After the convincing victory against Pakistan the selectors are looking to exercise consistency in the squad and at the same time to strengthen it through the inclusion of Mulder,” Zondi added.
Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.
Updated Date:
Feb 07, 2019 16:18:39 IST
Also See
Dinesh Chandimal removed as Sri Lanka captain after Australia series debacle; Dimuth Karunaratne named replacement
Highlights, South Africa vs Pakistan, 4th ODI at Johannesburg, Full Cricket Score: Visitors level series with eight-wicket win
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal believes visitors can bounce back from battering Down Under, do better at South Africa