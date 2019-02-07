First Cricket
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Uncapped Wiaan Mulder added to Proteas' squad for upcoming Tests

South Africa have called up uncapped all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to their squad for the two-test series against Sri Lanka that starts next week.

Reuters, Feb 07, 2019 16:18:39 IST

Cape Town: South Africa have called up uncapped all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to their squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka that starts next week.

The 20-year-old, who was previously included in the squad for last year’s series against Australia but is yet to make his Test debut, was sidelined by an Achilles injury from September to January.

File image of Wiaan Mulder. Reuters

File image of Wiaan Mulder. Reuters

His inclusion is the only addition to the squad that scored a clean sweep over Pakistan in their three-Test series in December and January.

“Wiaan has been part of our strategic thinking in developing a batting all-rounder for the Test squad for some time,” head selector Linda Zondi said in a statement on Thursday.

“His injury came at an unfortunate time and we are gradually working him back into the Proteas set-up.

“We never want to rush players back from injury because that can be counter-productive, but he has now had a couple of good weeks of action in the four-day domestic series.

“After the convincing victory against Pakistan the selectors are looking to exercise consistency in the squad and at the same time to strengthen it through the inclusion of Mulder,” Zondi added.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 16:18:39 IST

Tags : Cricket, Faf Du Plessis, Proteas, South Africa, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Sri Lanka, Test Cricket, Wiaan Mulder

