South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis help visitors beat Proteas by 8 wickets in second Test and clinch historic series
Sri Lankans surged to victory as Fernando and Mendis shared an unbeaten 163-run third wicket partnership studded with crisp, authoritative strokes.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs MALW China Women beat Malaysia Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 66 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs HKW Thailand Women beat Hong Kong Women by 82 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 26 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 24th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Feb 24th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Feb 24th, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW vs UAEW - Feb 24th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs KWTW - Feb 24th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pulwama attack: Sporting boycott of Pakistan must be part of larger strategy; random displays of anger will hurt India
-
In caste-dominated Bihar, Nitish Kumar has upper hand over Narendra Modi, luckily JD(U) chief is on NDA's side
-
Oscars 2019: How The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos became a master of dark, absurdist comedies
-
UNSC snub, FATF warning are positive signs but tackling Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail will require kinetic action
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Apurvi Chandela breaks world record to claim women's 10m air rifle gold
-
GST collections: Statistics belie potential but Narendra Modi govt's tax reform is still a work in progress
-
After week-long delay and conspiracy claims, Nigeria goes to polls at last; series of blasts rock Maiduguri city
-
Urvashi Bahuguna on her poetry collection Terrarium, growing up in Goa, finding her way back to writing
-
In a remote Rajasthan national park, two women forest guards forge a friendship
-
हम कश्मीर के लिए लड़ रहे हैं, कश्मीरियों के खिलाफ नहीं: पीएम मोदी
-
बेंगलुरु: Aero India 2019 के पार्किंग एरिया में भीषण आग, करीब 100 गाड़ियां हुई खाक
-
कांग्रेस की सरकार आई तो अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के जवानों को मिलेगा शहीद का दर्जा- राहुल गांधी
-
गरिमा यात्रा अभियान: सोशल मीडिया नहीं, सड़क पर उतरा दलित-आदिवासी रेप पीड़िताओं का #MeToo मूवमेंट
-
हाई अलर्ट पर जम्मू-कश्मीर, घाटी में सुरक्षा बलों की 100 कंपनियां भेजी गईं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Port Elizabeth: Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis propelled Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket win over South Africa on the third day of the second Test at St George’s Park on Saturday, clinching an historic 2-0 series triumph.
The unheralded Sri Lankans became the first team from Asia to win a Test series in South Africa.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (R) greets teammates after victory on the third day of the second Test. AFP
Unlike their dramatic, unexpected one-wicket win in the first Test in Durban, the Sri Lankans surged to victory as Fernando and Mendis shared an unbeaten 163-run third wicket partnership studded with crisp, authoritative strokes.
Fernando made 75 not out off 106 balls and Mendis scored 84 not out off 110 deliveries as Sri Lanka chased down a victory target of 197, reaching the mark by lunch.
Resuming at 60 for two, Fernando and Mendis batted positively from the start of play, scoring nine runs off the second over of the day, bowled by Kagiso Rabada.
No South African bowler was able to settle into a consistent rhythm.
Dale Steyn was brought into the attack after 36 runs had been scored off the first eight overs of the morning. Mendis struck three boundaries in the first over from South Africa’s all-time leading wicket-taker.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj extracted some sharp turn from a pitch which otherwise offered nothing to the bowlers despite the extraordinary events of the first two days when 31 wickets fell.
But the batsmen used their feet against Maharaj who conceded 23 runs off four overs, including a straight six by Fernando, before being taken off.
Mendis was dropped on 70 when a leaping Hashim Amla at first slip could only get his fingertips to a slash against Duanne Olivier. By then, though, only 31 runs were needed.
Sri Lanka’s series win was one of the biggest upsets in recent cricket history.
South Africa had won their previous seven series at home and had won 16 out of 19 home Tests, with only two defeats, before losing in Durban.
Sri Lanka, by contrast, had lost six and drawn one of their previous seven Tests before arriving in South Africa with their team seemingly in disarray.
The selectors had made wholesale changes, including the dropping of captain Dinesh Chandimal, several players were missing because of injuries, while coach Chandika Hathurusingha was stripped of some of his powers.
Yet the Sri Lankans heeded the call of Dimuth Karunaratne, who was announced as 'interim' captain, to "compete in every session" and to play with a smile on their faces.
The win in the second Test was set up by the Sri Lankan bowlers after South Africa led by 68 runs on the first innings.
Despite the absence of injured left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, South Africa were bowled out for 138, leaving Sri Lanka with a target which Fernando and Mendis made to appear easy.
Updated Date:
Feb 23, 2019 16:25:05 IST
Also See
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Durban, Day , Full Cricket Score: Visitors 49/1 after Proteas bundled for 235
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Vishwa Fernando claims four as visitors gain upper-hand on opening day of first Test
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Durban, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Proteas take hefty lead after bowling out Islanders for 191