South Africa vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Centurion
Follow live updates of the first ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Withdrawing GSP status no big deal, but Donald Trump’s myopic act may affect pace of India-US strategic ties
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Vijayakanth's DMDK gets four seats in AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu
-
Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; why that has us perplexed
-
Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to exist when Ujjain holds Kumbh Mela in 2028
-
Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced confessions obtained through torture: HRW report
-
Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits: Seven charts decode India's trade with US over a decade
-
In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming movement
-
Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; Tottenham Hotspur ease into quarters
-
Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vemula, politics of her writing
-
अयोध्या मामला: मध्यस्थता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला
-
मोदी सरकार का ढाई साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, दो सालों में सबसे ज्यादा बढ़ी बेरोजगारी
-
BJP हवाई हमले का राजनीतिकरण कर रही है: चिदंबरम
-
राम मंदिर मामला LIVE: मध्यस्थता पर SC ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला
-
दिल्ली में AAP से गठजोड़ नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस, सभी सात सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी पार्टी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
1st ODI report: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten century to lead his side to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first One-Day International at The Wanderers on Sunday.
After winning the toss and electing to field, South Africa bowled the visitors out for 231 in 47 overs before chasing down their victory target for the loss of two wickets and with 67 balls remaining.
Sri Lanka lost first ODI against South Africa by eight wickets. Twitter @OfficialCSA
Kusal Mendis (60 from 73 balls) top-scored for Sri Lanka before he was one of a trio of victims for leg-spinner Imran Tahir (3-26 in 10 overs), the pick of the home bowlers.
Seamer Lungi Ngidi (3-60) also made a solid return to the team after four months on the sidelines through injury.
South Africa never looked troubled in their reply as Du Plessis (112 in 114 balls) and Quinton de Kock (81 from 72 balls) put on 136 at more than a run-a-ball for the second wicket.
Du Plessis' century was his 11th in ODI cricket and continues his fine form in the 50-over format with 259 runs in his last four innings, during which time he has only been dismissed once.
The second fixture in the five-match series will be played in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Both teams are using the series to fine-tune their selections ahead of the World Cup in England and Wales that starts in late May.
With Reuters inputs
Updated Date:
Mar 06, 2019 16:01:08 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st ODI at Johannesburg, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by eight wickets
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Faf du Plessis gives credit to visitors for playing 'best cricket', says losing at home a massive dent
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Port Elizabeth, Day 2, Full cricket score: Visitors need 137 runs to win