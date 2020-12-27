South Africa vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2

Toggle between tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal helped Sri Lanka recover after a poor start to finish the first day of the first Test against South Africa in a commanding position in Centurion on Saturday.

Sri Lanka reached 340 for six at the stumps with De Silva making 79 before retiring hurt and Chandimal scoring 85. De Silva suffered a hip injury while running between wickets and was taken off the field on a motorised stretcher. He has been ruled out of the series.

The visitors made a weak start to the day as they lost three wickets inside the first 11 overs with the score being only 54. However, the 230-run partnership between De Silva and Chandimal helped Sri Lanka make a comeback during the day. Niroshan Dickwella also added valuable 49 runs before falling to Wiaan Mulder.

Mulder was the hosts' best bowler on the day as he finished the day with three wickets for 68 runs.

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (25*) and Kasun Rajitha (7*) were unbeaten at the crease when the day came to a close on Saturday.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)

TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)