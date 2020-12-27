Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka At SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 December, 2020

26 December, 2020
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

387/7 (93.2 ov)

1st Test
South Africa

South Africa

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka South Africa
387/7 (93.2 ov) - R/R 4.15

Play In Progress

Dasun Shanaka - 46

Kasun Rajitha - 12

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dasun Shanaka Batting 58 78 3 4
Bowling 0 M R W
Lutho Sipamla 14.2 1 68 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 387/7 (93.2)

67 (67) R/R: 3.98

Dasun Shanaka 46(52)
Kasun Rajitha 12(49)

Kasun Rajitha 12(49) S.R (24.48)

c Dean Elgar b Lutho Sipamla

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 27th, 2020
  • 13:32:15 IST

Toggle between tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal helped Sri Lanka recover after a poor start to finish the first day of the first Test against South Africa in a commanding position in Centurion on Saturday.

Sri Lanka reached 340 for six at the stumps with De Silva making 79 before retiring hurt and Chandimal scoring 85. De Silva suffered a hip injury while running between wickets and was taken off the field on a motorised stretcher. He has been ruled out of the series.

The visitors made a weak start to the day as they lost three wickets inside the first 11 overs with the score being only 54. However, the 230-run partnership between De Silva and Chandimal helped Sri Lanka make a comeback during the day. Niroshan Dickwella also added valuable 49 runs before falling to Wiaan Mulder.

Mulder was the hosts' best bowler on the day as he finished the day with three wickets for 68 runs.

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (25*) and Kasun Rajitha (7*) were unbeaten at the crease when the day came to a close on Saturday.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)

TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Updated Date: December 27, 2020 13:32:15 IST

Tags:

