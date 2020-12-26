South Africa vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1

|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|145/3 (34.2 ov) - R/R 4.22
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dinesh Chandimal
|Batting
|29
|74
|4
|0
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|Batting
|52
|70
|7
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Wiaan Mulder
|6.2
|2
|16
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 54/3 (10.5)
|
92 (92) R/R: 3.86
Dinesh Chandimal 29(73)
Dhananjaya de Silva 52(70)
|
Kusal Perera 16(29) S.R (55.17)
c Quinton de Kock b Wiaan Mulder
Toss news: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat in the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.
"We'll back ourselves and back our batsmen," said Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne of his decision to make first use of a pitch which usually gives some help to the bowlers early on while having a reputation for uneven bounce later in a match.
Karunaratne said his players had prepared well despite not having played a Test match since January. South Africa have also not been in Test action since January.
Missing from the Sri Lankan line-up was fast bowler Suranga Lakmal, who was struggling with a hamstring injury in the build-up to the match. Sri Lanka gave a first cap to leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.
South Africa also had a debutant in fast bowler Lutho Sipamla, who was selected ahead of fellow uncapped bowler Glenton Stuurman, who reportedly was suffering from a "niggle".
"We're ready to get going," said South African captain Quinton de Kock. Asked how much his team had discussed their 2-0 defeat in a home series in 2018/19, De Kock said: "None – we've just concentrated on our own game."
Teams:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)
TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
With South Africa officially entering a second wave of coronavirus, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that domestic matches would be halted until next month.
The first Test against Sri Lanka starts on Saturday and coach Mark Boucher said the South African team would look to express its support for inclusion after its inaction in the last series, which attracted criticism from many quarters.
Sri Lanka have won their most recent four Tests against South Africa, including a shock 2-0 series win on their tour two seasons ago.