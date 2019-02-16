First Cricket
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera's Durban epic hailed as 'greatest innings by a Sri Lankan ever' on Twitter

Here we take a look at how Twitter reacted to Kusal Perera's 153 not out at Durban that helped Sri Lanka secure a thrilling one-wicket win over South Africa.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 16, 2019 21:38:37 IST

Sri Lanka’s middle-order batsman Kusal Perera scored a brilliant unbeaten century to lead them to a famous one-wicket win over South Africa in a thrilling first Test at Kingsmead on Saturday.

Perera was not out on 153, his highest Test score, as he put on 78 for the last wicket with number 11 Vishwa Fernando (six not out), taking Sri Lanka to a victory target of 304 that had looked out of sight for much of the innings.

South Africa appeared odds-on for victory when they claimed the ninth Sri Lankan wicket with the score on 226, but Perera launched a brilliant counter-attack with a mix of powerful hitting and intelligent farming of the strike.

The win, Sri Lanka’s first in any format since October, ends South Africa’s run of seven home series victories in a row with the second and final Test in Port Elizabeth from 21-25 February.

Let us now take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to Perera's memorable, match-winning innings:

Two left-handed batsmen scoring unbeaten 153s, braving quality bowling attacks along the way, to guide their team to a thrilling one-wicket win:

Greatest Test innings by a Sri Lankan ever:

Did someone say Test cricket is dying?

Someone clearly couldn't hold their emotions:

Kusal Perera! Remember the name:

One of the most incredible passages of cricket:

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 21:38:37 IST

Tags : Cricket, Proteas, Ravichandran Ashwin, Russell Arnold, South Africa, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Sri Lanka, Test Cricket, TweetFeed

