South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Injured Lasith Embuldeniya ruled out for six weeks; Dhananjaya de Silva likely to play remaining part of second Test

The 22-year-old had sustained the injury while attempting a return catch off Kagiso Rabada in the sixth over of his spell. Following the injury, the bowler had to undergo a surgery on the same day.

Asian News International, Feb 22, 2019 14:28:47 IST

Sri Lanka leg spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has been ruled out for six weeks after he dislocated his finger on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa.

The 22-year-old had sustained the injury while attempting a return catch off Kagiso Rabada in the sixth over of his spell. Following the injury, the bowler had to undergo a surgery on the same day.

There is no official confirmation on whether he would be taking the field on again in the match but most probably, he will miss the ongoing second Test, ICC reported.

Part-time bowler Dhananjaya de Silva is likely to replace the injured spin for the rest of the Test match.

Sri Lanka are leading the two-match series 1-0 and are hoping to register the series to their name with a win in the second Test as well. Ouster of Embuldeniya can prove to be a major blow for the team as he had played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka’s victory in the first Test by scalping a five-wicket haul.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 14:28:47 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kagiso Rabada, Lasith Embuldeniya, South Africa, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Sri Lanka

