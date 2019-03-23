First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 3 Mar 23, 2019
VAN Vs PHI
Vanuatu beat Philippines by 63 runs
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 2 Mar 22, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
IPL Mar 23, 2019
CSK vs RCB
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Mar 24, 2019
KKR vs SRH
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Hosts seal series with 16-run win despite Isuru Udana's heroics in second T20I

Isuru Udana's astonishing 84 for Sri Lanka wasn't enough to stop South Africa from clinching their Twenty20 international series with a 16-run win in the second match at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 23, 2019 08:54:12 IST

Centurion: Isuru Udana's astonishing 84 for Sri Lanka wasn't enough to stop South Africa from clinching their Twenty20 international series with a 16-run win in the second match at SuperSport Park on Friday.

South Africa's Dale Steyn celebrates after taking a wicket during the second T20I match against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park. AFP

South Africa's Dale Steyn celebrates after taking a wicket during the second T20I match against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park. AFP

Udana thrashed his not out score off 48 balls to take Sri Lanka from a seemingly hopeless position to one where they had an outside chance of winning.

It initially looked easy for South Africa, who scored 180 for three after being sent in, with Reeza Hendricks hitting a fluent 65 and Rassie van der Dussen a powerfully-struck 64.

Sri Lanka lost their first four wickets in the first four overs and were floundering at 62 for six when Udana walked in to bat in the 10th over.

But, as he did in the fourth one-day international, Udana overshadowed the recognised batsmen with a superb display of clean hitting, although he had a let-off when he was caught on the long-on boundary off JP Duminy when on 31, only for Duminy to be no-balled for over-stepping. Udana hit eight fours and six sixes.

"He’s the kind of player we need. He showed his character," said Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga, who was disappointed with yet another top-order batting failure.

"It’s really frustrating. We always talk about getting a partnership."

Duminy praised a "really good team performance" and the way Dale Steyn and Chris Morris had struck twice each with the new ball.

"There are a few things we can improve in the middle and end overs. Udana played a fantastic innings but we gave him a few lifelines," he said.

Hendricks and Van der Dussen put on 116 off 78 balls for South Africa's second wicket.

Hendricks started the season as one of the favourites to make South Africa's squad for the Cricket World Cup later this year but a run of poor form, together with the resurgence of Aiden Markram, put his chances in doubt.

Markram opened the batting with Hendricks on Friday but was out for three in the second over.

While man of the match Van der Dussen’s innings was marked by power hitting, which brought him four fours and three sixes, Hendricks oozed class as he struck nine fours in a 46-ball innings marked by fluent off-side drives.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 08:54:12 IST

Tags : Cricket, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, South Africa Cricket Team, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Sri Lanka, SuperSport Park

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all