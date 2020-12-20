South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Home squad tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of upcoming series

Johannesburg: All members of the South African Test cricket squad tested negative for COVID-19 after they assembled for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, Cricket South Africa announced on Sunday.
In a brief statement, CSA said all members of the squad were tested when they entered a bio-secure environment in Pretoria on Saturday.
"CSA is pleased to announce that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results," said the statement.
The first Test starts in Centurion on 26 December.
The squad was reduced to 17 players on Friday when two unnamed players tested positive for COVID-19 and were withdrawn from the two-match series.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The abandonment to Sunday's game came after two hotel staff members tested positive, causing the England party to undergo a round of additional tests on Saturday night, the ECB said. The results were yet to be received but any more positives among players might cause the remainder of the tour to be called off.
Karachi and Rawalpindi will hosts the two Tests, the three T20Is will be held in Lahore.
Quinton de Kock was on Friday named South Africa’s Test captain for the 2020/21 season.