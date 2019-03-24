South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Johannesburg, Full Cricket Score: Proteas complete 3-0 sweep series with 45-run win
Follow LIVE updates of the third T20I between South Africa and Sri Lanka at New Wanderers in Johannesburg
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Mumbai Vs DC Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs HYD Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs BLR Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Imran Khan can fulfill promise of Lahore Resolution by decimating terrorists bleeding Pakistan dry
-
Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seats is poor tactic that may backfire
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after freeing last pocket held by militants
-
Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi proves tide turning for female filmmakers
-
Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwart financial frauds
-
Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, eastern regions leaves behind elderly
-
As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to adapt to the digital era?
-
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India choke in fourth quarter to gift South Korea a point in rain-marred clash
-
Loksabha Election 2019: एसपी की 40 स्टार कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट जारी, मुलायम सिंह का नाम नहीं
-
Loksabha Election 2019: CPI की टिकट पर बेगूसराय से चुनाव लड़ेंगे कन्हैया कुमार, तैयारी जोरो पर
-
आज से शुरू होगी बीजेपी की विजय संकल्प सभा, 500 जगहों पर रैलियों का होगा आयोजन
-
स्मृति ईरानी ने ट्विटर पर राहुल गांधी का उड़ाया मजाक, कांग्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब
-
लोहिया पर ब्लॉग लिखकर पीएम मोदी ने साधा विपक्ष पर निशाना, बताया महामिलावटी गठबंधन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, 2nd T20I: South Africa held its nerve to win the second Twenty20 and the series against Sri Lanka on Friday despite a late charge by tailender Isuru Udana, who threatened to steal victory.
Sri Lanka eye consolation victory against South Africa in third T20I. AP
Udana smashed 84 not out from 48 balls batting at No. 8, but South Africa hung on to win by 16 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
He clobbered eight fours and six sixes but didn't have enough help at the other end as Sri Lanka finished on 164-9 in reply to South Africa's 180-3.
The victory at SuperSport Park was set up by half-centuries from opener Reeza Hendricks (65 off 46 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (64 off 44). They shared a partnership of 116 for the second wicket, while stand-in captain JP Duminy hit 33 not out.
South Africa left out regular captain Faf du Plessis, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who have been released for the rest of the series so they can head to the Indian Premier League.
Stepping in for Rabada, quick bowler Chris Morris took 3-32, while wicketkeeper Sinethemba Qeshile collected two catches on his international debut.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Mar 24, 2019 22:59:12 IST
Also See
Highlights, Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch series
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win in Super Over
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI at Port Elizabeth, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by six wickets, lead series 4-0