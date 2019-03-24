First Cricket
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Johannesburg, Full Cricket Score: Proteas complete 3-0 sweep series with 45-run win

Follow LIVE updates of the third T20I between South Africa and Sri Lanka at New Wanderers in Johannesburg

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 24, 2019 17:42:13 IST

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)

198/2
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.9
Fours
18
Sixes
9
Extras
6
137/10
Overs
15.4
R/R
8.9
Fours
11
Sixes
5
Extras
21

Report, 2nd T20I: South Africa held its nerve to win the second Twenty20 and the series against Sri Lanka on Friday despite a late charge by tailender Isuru Udana, who threatened to steal victory.

Sri Lanka lost the first T20I against South Africa in super over. AP

Sri Lanka eye consolation victory against South Africa in third T20I. AP

Udana smashed 84 not out from 48 balls batting at No. 8, but South Africa hung on to win by 16 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

He clobbered eight fours and six sixes but didn't have enough help at the other end as Sri Lanka finished on 164-9 in reply to South Africa's 180-3.

The victory at SuperSport Park was set up by half-centuries from opener Reeza Hendricks (65 off 46 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (64 off 44). They shared a partnership of 116 for the second wicket, while stand-in captain JP Duminy hit 33 not out.

South Africa left out regular captain Faf du Plessis, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who have been released for the rest of the series so they can head to the Indian Premier League.

Stepping in for Rabada, quick bowler Chris Morris took 3-32, while wicketkeeper Sinethemba Qeshile collected two catches on his international debut.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2019 22:59:12 IST

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3096 119
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

