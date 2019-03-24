Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, 2nd T20I: South Africa held its nerve to win the second Twenty20 and the series against Sri Lanka on Friday despite a late charge by tailender Isuru Udana, who threatened to steal victory.

Udana smashed 84 not out from 48 balls batting at No. 8, but South Africa hung on to win by 16 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

He clobbered eight fours and six sixes but didn't have enough help at the other end as Sri Lanka finished on 164-9 in reply to South Africa's 180-3.

The victory at SuperSport Park was set up by half-centuries from opener Reeza Hendricks (65 off 46 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (64 off 44). They shared a partnership of 116 for the second wicket, while stand-in captain JP Duminy hit 33 not out.

South Africa left out regular captain Faf du Plessis, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who have been released for the rest of the series so they can head to the Indian Premier League.

Stepping in for Rabada, quick bowler Chris Morris took 3-32, while wicketkeeper Sinethemba Qeshile collected two catches on his international debut.

With inputs from AP