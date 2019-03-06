First Cricket
SL in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 06, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by 113 runs

Follow live updates of the first ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 06, 2019 16:01:08 IST

251/10
Overs
45.1
R/R
5.57
Fours
33
Sixes
1
Extras
7
138/10
Overs
32.2
R/R
4.29
Fours
10
Sixes
2
Extras
14

1st ODI report: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten century to lead his side to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first One-Day International at The Wanderers on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to field, South Africa bowled the visitors out for 231 in 47 overs before chasing down their victory target for the loss of two wickets and with 67 balls remaining.

Sri Lanka lost first ODI against South Africa by eight wickets. Twitter @OfficialCSA

Sri Lanka lost first ODI against South Africa by eight wickets. Twitter @OfficialCSA

Kusal Mendis (60 from 73 balls) top-scored for Sri Lanka before he was one of a trio of victims for leg-spinner Imran Tahir (3-26 in 10 overs), the pick of the home bowlers.

Seamer Lungi Ngidi (3-60) also made a solid return to the team after four months on the sidelines through injury.

South Africa never looked troubled in their reply as Du Plessis (112 in 114 balls) and Quinton de Kock (81 from 72 balls) put on 136 at more than a run-a-ball for the second wicket.

Du Plessis' century was his 11th in ODI cricket and continues his fine form in the 50-over format with 259 runs in his last four innings, during which time he has only been dismissed once.

The second fixture in the five-match series will be played in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Both teams are using the series to fine-tune their selections ahead of the World Cup in England and Wales that starts in late May.

With Reuters inputs

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 08:28:06 IST

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

