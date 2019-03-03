South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st ODI at Johannesburg, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by eight wickets
Follow live updates of the first ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 6th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
NDA's Sankalp rally in Bihar marked by references to Narendra Modi's '56-inch test', fight against terror
-
Jammu and Kashmir an internal matter and integral part of country, says India on OIC resolution
-
Vishal Bhardwaj confesses he's often undervalued as a composer: I want to make music for films that aren't mine
-
Political parties use drug menace in Punjab as perennial election fodder, but none have any solution to offer
-
India a high-tariff nation, US should get at least a 'reciprocal tax', says President Donald Trump
-
Donald Trump accuses Michael Cohen of perjury after ex-lawyer slams him in testimony to House Oversight Committee
-
Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river management, but will officials listen?
-
Understanding mental illness: Examining the relationship between self-doubt and sanity
-
Mexican Open: Nick Kyrgios’ headline-grabbing show earns him another title along with renewed respect of tennis world
-
क्या वाकई मारा गया मसूद अजहर? खुफिया एजेंसियों की पड़ताल जारी
-
अमेठी में पीएम मोदी: 5 साल में अमेठी के लिए स्मृति ईरानी ने राहुल गांधी से ज्यादा काम किया
-
पटना में संकल्प रैली में PM मोदी की दहाड़, कहा- देश के दुश्मनों से हिसाब लेगा ये चौकीदार
-
पाकिस्तान पर भारत का Air Strike: मोदी है, तो क्या सबकुछ इसी तरह मुमकिन है?
-
LoC के पास रहने वाले लोगों ने बयां किया अपना दर्द, कहा- क्यों नहीं एक बार में ही मार देते?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first on Sunday in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Pacer Anrich Nortje is making debut for hosts while Oshada Fernando also received his first ODI cap for Sri Lanka.
South Africa and Sri Lanka will be playing a five-match ODI series before squaring off in a three-match T20I series. Twitter @OfficialCSA
After their first Test series loss at home against Sri Lanka, South Africa will now aim to stage a comeback and gain some much-needed momentum as they enter the final stretch before the 2019 World Cup.
Along with the Proteas, the five-match ODI series also provides Sri Lanka the opportunity to fine-tune their squad before the ICC event.
The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series.
Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga(c), Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan
South Africa XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi
Updated Date:
Mar 03, 2019 21:25:19 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Faf du Plessis gives credit to visitors for playing 'best cricket', says losing at home a massive dent
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Port Elizabeth, Day 2, Full cricket score: Visitors need 137 runs to win
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Port Elizabeth, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 162 runs