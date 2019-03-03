Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first on Sunday in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Pacer Anrich Nortje is making debut for hosts while Oshada Fernando also received his first ODI cap for Sri Lanka.

After their first Test series loss at home against Sri Lanka, South Africa will now aim to stage a comeback and gain some much-needed momentum as they enter the final stretch before the 2019 World Cup.

Along with the Proteas, the five-match ODI series also provides Sri Lanka the opportunity to fine-tune their squad before the ICC event.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga(c), Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

South Africa XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi