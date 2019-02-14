First Cricket
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Dale Steyn grabs four as Proteas take advantage on second day of first Test

Steyn and Vernon Philander soon put their stamp on the game when Sri Lanka resumed at 49 for one on Thursday, taking three wickets in the first ten overs of the morning.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 14, 2019 22:03:50 IST

Durban: Sri Lanka were bowled out for 191 and were unable to build on a good first day when their inexperienced bowlers surprised the South African batsmen, who could manage only 235 in their first innings.

Steyn and Vernon Philander soon put their stamp on the game when Sri Lanka resumed at 49 for one on Thursday, taking three wickets in the first ten overs of the morning.

South Africa's Dale Steyn celebrates fall of Sri Lankan wicket on day 2 of the Durban Test. AFP

South Africa's Dale Steyn celebrates fall of Sri Lankan wicket on day 2 of the Durban Test. AFP

Kusal Perera played some bold and occasionally lucky strokes in making 51 off 63 balls for Sri Lanka and the hosts were frustrated when a barrage of short-pitched bowling could not break a stubborn ninth wicket partnership of 32, the joint second-highest of the innings, between debutant Lasith Embuldeniya and Kasun Rajitha.

It was particularly frustrating for Steyn, who bowled unchanged for a ten-over spell after lunch in a bid to claim the 27th five-wicket haul of his Test career.

He had already taken four wickets when Rajitha, on ten, gloved what looked a simple chance to Dean Elgar in the gully, only for the fielder to put it down.

The stand was eventually ended by a smart run-out of Rajitha by Aiden Markram at short leg.

Steyn took his career tally to 437 Test wickets, passing India’s Kapil Dev (434) and drawing level with Stuart Broad of England in joint seventh place on the all-time list.

With bright sunshine following the morning’s overcast conditions, the stage seemed set for South Africa to move into a commanding position as Markram struck the ball crisply in making 28 off 31 balls in an opening partnership of 36 with Elgar.

But Markram played one attacking shot too many when an attempted back foot force off Rajitha flew to Kusal Mendis at second slip.

Three more wickets fell reasonably cheaply as South Africa’s top-order batting again proved fragile.

Hashim Amla edged Vishwa Fernando to gully before Embuldeniya followed up his courageous innings of 24 off 63 balls by dismissing Temba Bavuma grabs advantage for south Africa and Elgar with his left-arm spin bowling.

Bavuma was leg before wicket for three when he missed a sweep and Elgar fell for 35 to a superb return catch when he skipped down the wicket and hit the ball hard but close enough for the bowler to take a reflex catch to his left.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 22:03:50 IST

Tags : Aiden Markram, Dale Steyn, Kapil Dev, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Stuart Broad, Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Vishwa Fernando

CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

