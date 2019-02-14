South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Dale Steyn grabs four as Proteas take advantage on second day of first Test
Steyn and Vernon Philander soon put their stamp on the game when Sri Lanka resumed at 49 for one on Thursday, taking three wickets in the first ten overs of the morning.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs IRE Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs SCO Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NED - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Pulwama attack kills 40 CRPF personnel: Centre must review restraints rendering the armed forces defenceless
-
Amit Shah must end Karnataka's botched Operation Lotus, after HD Kumaraswamy's 'tape' trap of BS Yeddyurappa
-
Pulwama attack: Modi says security forces' sacrifices won't go in vain, Jaitley says terrorists will be given 'unforgettable lesson'
-
US Congress allocates fraction of billions needed for Mexico wall but Donald Trump claims victory anyway
-
On Valentine’s Day, filmmakers' 'love letters' to each other — from Wes Anderson on Ray to Del Toro on Hitchcock
-
Jet Airways board approves rescue deal to plug Rs 8,500-cr funding gap; lenders to become largest shareholders
-
How India's longest living festival of Hindustani classical music, Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan, came to be
-
ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United coach Eelco Schattorie's tactical choices pay dividends even as Mumbai City's problems worsen
-
India aspires to be a 'climate leader', but govt is eroding environmental protections
-
Pulwama Attack: उरी हमले के बाद सबसे भीषण आतंकवादी हमला, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने ली जिम्मेदारी
-
Pulwama Terror Attack: कौन है जैश का वह खूंखार आतंकी, जिसकी वजह से शहीद हुए CRPF जवान
-
सियासत के माहिर खिलाड़ी रहे हैं मुलायम सिंह यादव, उनके बयान का क्या सियासी मतलब है?
-
ट्रिपल तलाक बिल: एक जरूरी सामाजिक मुद्दे पर काम करने के बजाए सिर्फ राजनीति हुई
-
राफेल पर सीएजी रिपोर्ट: बैंक गारंटी पर रक्षा मंत्रालय की दलील में दम नहीं, ये दस्सॉ को फेवर करती है
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Durban: Sri Lanka were bowled out for 191 and were unable to build on a good first day when their inexperienced bowlers surprised the South African batsmen, who could manage only 235 in their first innings.
Steyn and Vernon Philander soon put their stamp on the game when Sri Lanka resumed at 49 for one on Thursday, taking three wickets in the first ten overs of the morning.
South Africa's Dale Steyn celebrates fall of Sri Lankan wicket on day 2 of the Durban Test. AFP
Kusal Perera played some bold and occasionally lucky strokes in making 51 off 63 balls for Sri Lanka and the hosts were frustrated when a barrage of short-pitched bowling could not break a stubborn ninth wicket partnership of 32, the joint second-highest of the innings, between debutant Lasith Embuldeniya and Kasun Rajitha.
It was particularly frustrating for Steyn, who bowled unchanged for a ten-over spell after lunch in a bid to claim the 27th five-wicket haul of his Test career.
He had already taken four wickets when Rajitha, on ten, gloved what looked a simple chance to Dean Elgar in the gully, only for the fielder to put it down.
The stand was eventually ended by a smart run-out of Rajitha by Aiden Markram at short leg.
Steyn took his career tally to 437 Test wickets, passing India’s Kapil Dev (434) and drawing level with Stuart Broad of England in joint seventh place on the all-time list.
With bright sunshine following the morning’s overcast conditions, the stage seemed set for South Africa to move into a commanding position as Markram struck the ball crisply in making 28 off 31 balls in an opening partnership of 36 with Elgar.
But Markram played one attacking shot too many when an attempted back foot force off Rajitha flew to Kusal Mendis at second slip.
Three more wickets fell reasonably cheaply as South Africa’s top-order batting again proved fragile.
Hashim Amla edged Vishwa Fernando to gully before Embuldeniya followed up his courageous innings of 24 off 63 balls by dismissing Temba Bavuma grabs advantage for south Africa and Elgar with his left-arm spin bowling.
Bavuma was leg before wicket for three when he missed a sweep and Elgar fell for 35 to a superb return catch when he skipped down the wicket and hit the ball hard but close enough for the bowler to take a reflex catch to his left.
Updated Date:
Feb 14, 2019 22:03:50 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Vishwa Fernando claims four as visitors gain upper-hand on opening day of first Test
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Durban, Day , Full Cricket Score: Visitors 49/1 after Proteas bundled for 235
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Quinton de Kock says Proteas 'caught off guard' by pacers Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha