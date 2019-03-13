First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 3rd T20I Mar 11, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
AUS in IND | 4th ODI Mar 10, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 4 wickets
SL in SA Mar 13, 2019
SA vs SL
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 15, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Aiden Markram says time spent away from Proteas helped him regain focus, hopes for better show in remaining ODIs

South Africa recalled Aiden Markram for the remaining two ODIs of the five-match series against Sri Lanka. The batsman said that getting omitted from the team helped him get back in tune and he hopes to bring in positive vibes to the team.

Asian News International, Mar 13, 2019 14:42:08 IST

Port Elizabeth: South Africa recalled Aiden Markram for the remaining two ODIs of the five-match series against Sri Lanka. The batsman said that getting omitted from the team helped him get back in tune and he hopes to bring in positive vibes to the team.

File image of Aiden Markram. Reuters

File image of Aiden Markram. Reuters

"By no means have I looked into selection over the last couple of weeks. I was obviously left out of the squad, and rightly so — the numbers just were not good enough, since then it has been a case of taking the selection out of my mind," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Markram as saying.

"I have been with the Titans for a couple of weeks now, and I really wanted to invest all my energy and efforts into that team. I am going to come here with the exact same mindset, and I am going to try to be full of energy and positive vibes for the side. Then we will see what happens," Markram added.

Markram was recalled into the team as South Africa aimed to put final touches on their squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2019. The cricketer said that he developed a new approach and even if he misses out on the World Cup opportunity, he would not be disappointed for long.

"There was a stage where it was really important to me, it was something that I really wanted to make happen, But like most things in life, once you experience a low, you put a lot of things into perspective. The good old cliche, it really is not the end of the world," ICC quoted Markram as saying.

"Having said that, it would be an absolute dream come true. And I would fight tooth and nail to try to get into that squad. By no means am I just floating about and hoping to get in. I am trying my best to get in, but things have been put in perspective. Whether it happens or not, it sits easily with me," Markram added.

South Africa have already taken an unassailable lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The team would be hoping to continue their winning run heading into the World Cup which is slated to be played in May-July this year.

South Africa takes on Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI on Wednesday at Port Elizabeth.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 14:42:08 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC World Cup, Aiden Markram, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Proteas, South Africa, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Sri Lanka

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8456 121
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5927 112
5 Australia 4780 102
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all