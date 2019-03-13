South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Aiden Markram says time spent away from Proteas helped him regain focus, hopes for better show in remaining ODIs
South Africa recalled Aiden Markram for the remaining two ODIs of the five-match series against Sri Lanka. The batsman said that getting omitted from the team helped him get back in tune and he hopes to bring in positive vibes to the team.
Port Elizabeth: South Africa recalled Aiden Markram for the remaining two ODIs of the five-match series against Sri Lanka. The batsman said that getting omitted from the team helped him get back in tune and he hopes to bring in positive vibes to the team.
File image of Aiden Markram. Reuters
"By no means have I looked into selection over the last couple of weeks. I was obviously left out of the squad, and rightly so — the numbers just were not good enough, since then it has been a case of taking the selection out of my mind," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Markram as saying.
"I have been with the Titans for a couple of weeks now, and I really wanted to invest all my energy and efforts into that team. I am going to come here with the exact same mindset, and I am going to try to be full of energy and positive vibes for the side. Then we will see what happens," Markram added.
Markram was recalled into the team as South Africa aimed to put final touches on their squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2019. The cricketer said that he developed a new approach and even if he misses out on the World Cup opportunity, he would not be disappointed for long.
"There was a stage where it was really important to me, it was something that I really wanted to make happen, But like most things in life, once you experience a low, you put a lot of things into perspective. The good old cliche, it really is not the end of the world," ICC quoted Markram as saying.
"Having said that, it would be an absolute dream come true. And I would fight tooth and nail to try to get into that squad. By no means am I just floating about and hoping to get in. I am trying my best to get in, but things have been put in perspective. Whether it happens or not, it sits easily with me," Markram added.
South Africa have already taken an unassailable lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.
The team would be hoping to continue their winning run heading into the World Cup which is slated to be played in May-July this year.
South Africa takes on Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI on Wednesday at Port Elizabeth.
Updated Date:
Mar 13, 2019 14:42:08 IST
